NHL Daily: Flyers’ Schedule Loosens; NAK Joins Caps; B’s Part with Miller

The Philadelphia Flyers have a chance to pad their surprising 6-3-2 start this week.

Their next three games are against struggling teams: St. Louis (3-6), Columbus (3-9), and Ottawa (4-7). Those three opponents have a combined 10-22 record. Then again, the Flyers haven’t played as well as their record suggests, so there will be no easy victories.

The Flyers have the third-best points percentage (.636) in the Metropolitan Division.

Speaking of the Metro, former Flyers right winger Nic Aube-Kubel is back in the division after being plucked off waivers by the Washington Capitals — his fourth team in less than two years.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

