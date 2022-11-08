Flyers’ Carter Hart Nearly Flawless; Ristolainen Returns vs. Blues

Carter Hart is second in the NHL in save percentage (.946), second in wins (6), and third in goals-against average (1.97).

The former is not sustainable, but the Philadelphia Flyers and their fans should enjoy watching the 24-year-old goalie because his early-season play has been extraordinary.

“He’s been awesome,” defenseman Ivan Provorov said.

Only two goaltenders in franchise history have started a season with a longer points streak than Hart (6-0-2). On Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center (NBCSP), he will face Craig Berube’s reeling St. Louis Blues (3-7), who have lost seven straight, including Monday’s 3-1 defeat in Boston.

“I’m feeling good, taking things one game at a time,” Hart said. “We’ve had a good start here.”

.@NHLFlyers work their PP at practice against Carter Hart. pic.twitter.com/d4H9SGXM9U — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) November 7, 2022

‘Lean on our identity’

Hart said it’s “been a work in progress for our team … just go lean on our identity and how we play night in and night out.”

The Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2) have been resilient and have improved their power play, but they have leaned on their goalie too much. For the most part, they have been badly outshot, and they have allowed the initial goal in nine of the 11 games.

They followed that script to a 2-1 win Saturday in Ottawa. In that game, the Flyers fell behind in the first period, but played much better over the final 40 minutes.

“I think it was one of our best games of the year, if not our best game,” Hart said. “We didn’t really give them much at all in the second and third periods.”

Hart was asked if John Stevenson, who has been his sports psychologist in the past, had helped him get off to his strong start.

“Just staying in touch with family and friends (has helped), and knowing when to turn off on recovery days and days off,” he said. “I’ve got a good support system of people to talk to and I’m really lucky to have. … He’s one of my friends.”

Risto in lineup

As expected, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will return to the lineup after a one-game benching. Coach John Tortorella was critical of Ristolainen’s play after practice Monday. Egor Zamula will be a healthy scratch.

Breakaways

Pete Peeters has the longest points streak to start a season in Flyers history — 27 games (22-0-5) in 1979-80. … The Flyers will be facing a St. Louis team that has been outscored, 33-11, during its seven-game skid. … Kieffer Bellows will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game. … The Flyers will try to exploit a Blues PK that has killed just 69.6% of its penalties, 29th in the NHL. … Travis Konecny has six assists over his last five games. … St. Louis is last in the league in goals scored per game (2.20). … Former Flyer Brayden Schenn has three goals and 10 points for St. Louis. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with four goals. … Thomas Greiss (0-2, 3.28 GAA, .915 save percentage) is scheduled to start for the visitors.

Prediction

FanDuel has the Blues as the favorite at minus-120 in the money line; the Flyers are plus-100.

St. Louis is playing on back-to-back nights against the rested Flyers, and Hart is on a certified roll.

But the Blues, a bigger team than the Flyers, are due.

Pick: St. Louis, 2-1.

Prediction record: 5-6.