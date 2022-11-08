NHL Daily: Bad Times for Flyers’ Ristolainen, Blues, Penguins

John Tortorella is not happy with Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, the St. Louis Blues are not happy with their results, and the city of Pittsburgh is not happy with any of its pro sports teams.

Notice a trend?

As far as Pittsburgh, the Penguins are playing so poorly that they may have their streak of 16 straight playoff appearances halted.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella does not like what he sees from Rasmus Ristolainen. Torts doesn’t care about Risto’s big contract. He benched him, anyway, in the Flyers’ last game. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers and the 20 military members who visited the team’s practice rink Monday are heroes to each other. Philadelphia Flyers.

.⁦@NHLFlyers⁩ goalie Carter Hart displays his equipment to military members who crowd around his locker. pic.twitter.com/AUo0rmi558 — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) November 7, 2022

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There is no joy in Pittsburgh, the mighty Penguins are striking out. The city is also moaning about the Steelers and Pirates. Dave Molinari tells the story. Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

St. Louis Blues: St. Louis, which visits the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, has lost seven straight. The Blues dropped a 3-1 decision Monday in Boston. St. Louis Blues.

Vancouver Canucks: Jim Rutherford, the Canucks’ president, criticized his team, especially the defense. Changes seem to be in the works. Vancouver Canucks.

Washington Hockey Now: The Caps, who are missing eight injured players, erupted for four power-play goals in Monday’s 5-3 win over Edmonton. Washington Capitals.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Habs are about to have a difficult decision to make. Montreal Canadiens.

Boston Bruins: They wore their Pooh Bear reverse retro jerseys for the first time this season and scored two late goals, extending the Blues’ misery. Boston Bruins.

New York Islanders Now: The Isles stayed hot. Even a slow start couldn’t prevent them from winning for the sixth time in the last seven games. New York Islanders.

Vegas Hockey Now: Can Jack Eichel be the next Patrice Bergeron? Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, who coached Bergeron in Boston, gives his insight. Vegas Golden Knights.