NHL Daily: Flyers Get Redemption from Ristolainen; Evander Kane Injured in Scary Skate Cut

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolianen, playing on the third pairing after being benched the previous game, rebounded with a strong effort Tuesday. Edmonton’s Evander Kane was hospitalized after his wrsit was accidentally cut by the blade of Tampa Bay’s Pat Maroon, and the free-falling Pittsburgh Penguins are contemplating changes.

You can read these stories, plus many other NHL developments, in the links below. One of the stories is on the New York Islanders continuing their surge with another comeback win, this one over the Rangers.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Felix Sandstrom got his first NHL win, and Ristolainen played a key role as the surprising Flyers improved to an impressive 7-3-2. The Flyers, wearing reverse retro jerseys, spanked St. Louis, 5-1, and handed Craig Berube’s Blues their eighth straight defeat. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Sandstrom was a late replacement for the ill Carter Hart, who is off to the best start of his career. Philadelphia Flyers.

Edmonton Oilers: Evander Kane was bleeding profusely and screaming for help after his wrist was slashed Tuesday. Edmonton Oilers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: With a losing streak that has reached seven games (0-6-1), Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is exploring changes. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Montreal Hockey Now: Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky was booted from the game for boarding. Montreal Canadiens.

Boston Bruins Now: The Hockey Diversity Alliance says the Bruins lacked “human decency” in signing Mitchell Miller. Boston Bruins.

Vegas Hockey Now; The Golden Knights are on a certified roll. Vegas Golden Knights.

Washington Hockey Now: Some big-name players could soon be returning from injuries. Washington Capitals.

Colorado Hockey Now: Nathan MacKinnon is selling his Nova Scotia home. Want to be neighbors with the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby? Well, do you have $5.95 million in your couch cushions? Check out the video of the spectacular lakefront property. Colorado Avalanche.

Florida Hockey Now: Despite Tropical Storm Nicole, the Panthers plan to play Wednesday — at least for now. Florida Panthers.