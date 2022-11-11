NHL Daily: Flyers slip, McDavid ‘Traded’ to Isles, Eichel Sticks it to Sabres

The turnover-plagued Philadelphia Flyers slipped against the woeful Columbus Blue Jackets, and head coach John Tortorella slipped out of Nationwide Arena without talking to the media.

The New York Islanders acquired Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid — ah, if only you could trust those verified Twitter accounts — and Vegas’ Jack Eichel stuck it to his former team, Buffalo, and their boo-happy fans.

You can find these stories, and more, in the links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers “gift-wrapped” Columbus three goals and fell to the last-place Blue Jackets in Tortorella’s unhappy return to Columbus. Carter Hart suffered his first loss in regulation this season, but this defeat was on his sloppy teammates. Philly Hockey Now.

Philly Hockey Now: My Broad Street Bullcast, put together before the loss in Columbus, had a positive tone to it. But I did warn that the Flyers were an analytical mess. Philadelphia Flyers.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: In case you missed it, a fake (but verified) Twitter account reported that Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid was dealt to the Islanders. Uh, no he wasn’t. New York Islanders.

Vegas Hockey Now: Ex-Sabre Jack Eichel, booed every time he touched the puck by Buffalo fans, had the last laugh. He had a hat trick in Vegas’ win. Vegas Golden Knights.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It’s time to wave (or waive) goodbye to Kasperi Kapanen, writes Dave Molinari. Pittsburgh Penguins.

St. Louis Blues: Will the Blues start retooling by putting Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko on the trade block? St. Louis Blues.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers made moves to pave the way for the return of star defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who is expected to return Saturday against Edmonton. Florida Hockey Now.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings were in a tight, tense hockey game with the New York Rangers in Thursday’s third period. Then they got hit by a speeding freight train. In the final period, the Blueshirts scored six unanswered goals — four in a 2:57 span — to turn the game into a rout, 8-2. It was the first time since 1993 that a team was tied entering the third period and won by six goals. Detroit Red Wings.