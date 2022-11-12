Flyers’ John Tortorella on Why He Didn’t Talk: ‘None of Your Business’

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella, who has his team off to a 7-4-2 start, was not in a good mood Saturday morning when asked why he didn’t address the media after a sloppy 5-2 loss Thursday in Columbus.

During Thursday’s game, which was Tortorella’s return to Columbus for the first time since he parted ways with the team in the spring of 2021, the coach received a standing ovation as a tribute video was shown.

Did he not talk after the loss because he was upset at his team’s play? Sick of talking about returning to Columbus? Was there a family emergency?

“None of your business,” he snorted on Saturday.

The NHL requires head coaches to talk after games. Tortorella instead sent associate coach Brad Shaw to speak after the loss to the Jackets.

“I think during his career, he’s almost always talked to the media after every game,” GM Chuck Fletcher said. ” … I don’t think it will be an issue moving forward.”

Asked why Tortrorella declined to speak Thursday, Fletcher said: “I can’t speak for John. It’s up to John to speak for him.”

An NHL spokesman said the league was “handling” the situation. Tortorella has been fined several times in his career.

Before Thursday’s game, Tortorella said he didn’t want to answer questions about his return to Columbus, that his focus was on the Philadelphia Flyers and registering a win.

He said the Flyers will use the same lineup when they meet Ottawa at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. It will be Claude Giroux’s first game at the Wells Fargo Center as a visiting player.

Tortorella said he hasn’t talked to his players about avoiding the emotions that will be high because of the former captain’s return.

Ottawa has lost seven straight, including Thursday’s 4-3 overtime decision at New Jersey. Goalie Carter Hart will face the Sens.

Asked what he wanted to see form his team today after their turnover-plagued loss in Columbus, Tortorella replied: “Nothing for free.”

In other words, don’t give away the puck.

This is the fourth of 15 back-to-back games for the Flyers, who host Dallas on Sunday afternoon. The Flyers are 2-0-1 in the first game of back-to-backs, and 0-3 on the back end.