Flyers Notes: Philly Tries to Rebound; Fletcher Nears Milestone

The offensive-challenged Philadelphia Flyers have blown a golden chance to turn a good start into a great one.

In their last two matchups, they faced teams (Columbus, Ottawa) that had lost five and seven straight games, respectively.

They lost both of them.

Now they host high-scoring Dallas (8-5-17) in a 1 p.m. Sunday matinee. The game is on the NHL Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are 0-3 in the second end of back-to-back games, so there’s that.

Philly needs to get its power play clicking. The Flyers have not scored a PP goal in the last three games, though the refs didn’t give them any opportunities against Columbus.

Jason Robertson (9), Joe Pavelski (7) and Jamie Benn (6) are Dallas’ top goal scorers, and the Stars have been getting brilliant goaltending from Jake Oettinger (5-2, 1.90 GAA, .931 save percentage).

Robertson, a 23-year-old left winger, has a seven-game point streak, during which he has seven goals and seven assists.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with five goals, and seven of his teammates have three tallies. The Flyers have scored two goals or fewer in five of their last six games.

Coach John Tortorella could use goalie Carter Hart (6-2-2, 2.18, .937) in back-to-back games for the first time this season, or stay with his “normal” plan and go with Felix Sandstrom (1-3, 3.07, .909).

Tortorella did not have a pre-game availability Sunday, so there was no update on right winger Wade Allison, who was injured in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Ottawa and Claude Giroux (three assists).

If Allison is out, Kieffer Bellows figures to enter the lineup.

Saluting vets

Today is Military Appreciation Day, and more than 900 active members and veterans will attend the game. Fans will receive camouflage Flyers rally towels.

The Flyers will wear military-themed jerseys in warmups, and they will be auctioned off with proceeds aiding Flyers Charities.

After the game, center Kevin Hayes will meet many of the military members as part of his season-long Hayes Heroes initiative.

On Monday, the Flyers hosted a total of 20 service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard at their practice in Voorhees.

Milestone watch

With a win today, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher would become the 33rd general manager in NHL history to reach 500 career victories. His teams have a 499-372-112 record.

Breakaways

Dallas has won the last four meetings with the Flyers, outscoring them, 18-6. … Travis Konecny has a five-game point streak; he has a goal and six assists in than span. … Ivan Provorov has 198 career points, and Justin Braun has 197. … After hosting the Stars on Sunday, the Flyers have three road games during the week — Tuesday at Columbus, Thursday in Boston, and Saturday in Montreal.