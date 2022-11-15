Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers’ John Tortorella Kicked in Face by Horse, But Able to Coach

Published

6 hours ago

on

John Tortorella, Philadelphia Flyers
File photo

John Tortorella loves animals, and has a farm in South Jersey that gives him lots of satisfaction when he is away from the ice.

One of his horses, however, accidentally injured the Philadelphia Flyers coach, according to ESPN analyst Brian Boucher, the former Philly goaltender.

On the Philadelphia Flyers-Columbus Blue Jackets broadcast Tuesday on ESPN+,  the camera zoomed in on a painful-looking red bruise on Tortorella’s left cheek and a bruised lip.

No, it wasn’t from a stray puck.

“It was a horse-kicking incident,” Boucher told the audience early in the Flyers’ 5-4 overtime loss.

Boucher talked to Tortorella about if before the game.

“He said he was awfully lucky — it could have been a lot worse,” Boucher said.

Said ESPN’s John Buccigross after a first period in which Columbus capitalized on a bad Philadelphia Flyers line change and built a 1-0 lead: “That was a bit of a kick in the face.”

Ouch.

 

Shortly after the Flyers hired him in June, Tortorella said he and his wife, Christine, were looking for a home for their four dogs (pit-bull mixes that were rescued) and three horses.

They found one in Burlington County.

Tortorella didn’t talk about his horses, but seemed to have an affinity for his “pitties.”

“I know they have kind of a (bad) connotation for what kind of animal they are,” he said at the time. “We kind of focus on those type of dogs because they’re stuck in shelters all over the world. They’re such great animals. We as people screw them up.”

Tortorella, 64, has said he sometimes wonders what is more important to him and his family — hockey or animals. He and his wife started the John and Christine Family Foundation for Giving Back. The foundation’s mission is to help improve the lives of children and animals and protect the environment.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously