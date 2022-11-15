Flyers-Jackets: Philly Rallies, But Loses in OT for 4th Straight Defeat

The Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, two struggling teams crippled by injuries, met Tuesday at Nationwide Arena for the second time in six nights.

For the Flyers, the rematch was just as disheartening.

Blue Jackets 5, Flyers 4.

Vladislav Gavrikov gave the Jackets (5-9-1) the win with 1:46 left in overtime. He finished a three-on-one rush, which started when Kevin Hayes’ shot was blocked down the other end.

Late in regulation, Carter Hart made a pair of outstanding saves on Emil Bemstrom to keep the game tied at 4-all.

The Flyers (7-6-3) salvaged a point, but suffered their fourth straight defeat.

“We found a way to get a point, but … we just need to figure out our starts,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said after his team rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 4-2.

Here are five quick observations.

1. The third period can be described this way: wildly entertaining.

In a span of 1:36 early in the third period, a 2-2 tie turned into a 4-3 Columbus lead.

First, Boone Jenner turned his blocked shot into a breakaway goal to give the Jackets a 3-2 lead. Thirteen seconds later, Columbus outhustled the Flyers and kept the puck alive for South Jersey’s Eric Robinson, who made it 4-2 by scoring from the doorstep.

But defenseman Nick Seeler quickly answered for the Philadelphia Flyers, cutting the deficit to 4-3 with 15:02 left in regulation. Philly took advantage of defenseman Andrew Peeke being injured in the Jackets’ defensive end and unable to limp off the ice.

Travis Konecny’s power-play goal, set up by Cates and Hayes, made it 4-4 with 10:46 to go in regulation Konecny (goal, assist) has a career-high seven-game point streak.

His goal was the Flyers’ first power-play tally in five games; they had been 0 for 11 in that span.

Konecny had 10 shot attempts (five on goal).

2. The Flyers woke up in the second period.

Trailing 2-0, the Flyers got goals from Hayes (fourth goal) and Cates (third) to create a 2-2 tie heading into the third period.

Hayes scored on a one-timer from the high slot after taking a slick behind-the-goal-line feed from the ever-present Travis Konecny, who, along with Scott Laughton, was forechecking behind the net.

Cates finished off a well-executed two-on-one with Zack MacEwen.

The Flyers had a 16-8 shots domination in the second.

3. This Johnny Hockey guy continued to haunt his hometown team.

Columbus’ Johnny Gaudreau, a South Jersey native, beautifully set up Boone Jenner for a power-play goal with 14:24 left in the second, giving Columbus a 2-0 lead.

Gaudreau, who wanted to sign with the Flyers as a free agent in the summer, had three points in the Jackets’ 5-2 win over the Flyers Thursday.

4. This is not recording: The Flyers had to overcome an early deficit.

For the 12th time in 16 games, the Flyers allowed the first goal.

This time, a bad line change led to a fortuitous Columbus goal as a puck deflected off defenseman Justin Braun and past teammate Carter Hart. Sean Kuraly was credited with the goal with 7:24 left in the first.

“We suck,” John Tortorella said during an in-game, first-period interview on ESPN+. “We haven’t forechecked We haven’t done anything as of right now.”

5. The Jackets lost two more players to injuries.

Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins appeared to injure his left leg on Cates’ goal that tied the game at 2-all. He was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo, who was brilliant against the Flyers last week.

Earlier in the game, Columbus lost defenseman Jake Bean, their new power-play quarterback, to an injury.

The Jackets had three key players injured in last week’s 5-2 win over the Flyers. One of those players was their best defenseman, Zach Werenski (shoulder), who will miss the rest of the season.

Breakaways

Cates had a goal, assist, four shots, and two hits. … Tony DeAngelo played 31:00, a career high. … Center Artem Anisimov (foot) was sent to the Phantoms on an injury-rehab assignment. … Speedy Max Willman (plus-1, three hits in 12:35) played his first game with the Flyers this season and was at left wing on a line with Morgan Frost and MacEwen. … Philly had a 37-33 shots edge. … Laughton and Owen Tippett had four hits each. … The Flyers play in Boston (14-2) on Thursday.