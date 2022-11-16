NHL Daily: Flyers Are ‘Chasers,’ Johnny Gaudreau Clears the Air

The Philadelphia Flyers continued to fall behind and chase the game. The New Jersey Devils don’t ever seem to trail, and Columbus’ Johnny Gaudreau cleared the air about a certain free-agent scenario last summer.

Oh, and the free-falling Pittsburgh Penguins got beat by a goalie who was once a Stanley Cup hero in the Steel City.

For these stories, and much more, check out our links below.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers twice rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits as they salvaged a point in a 5-4 overtime loss in Columbus. . But they continued a disturbing trend of falling behind early. My five observations on their fourth straight defeat. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Flyers coach John Tortorella got kicked in the face by a horse, but was behind the Flyers’ bench Tuesday. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: More bad news for the Flyers: Right winger Wade Allison will miss about three weeks. Philadelphia Flyers.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Columbus’ Johnny Gaudreau got booed the other night every time he touched the puck in a recent game against the host Isles. Gaudreau, a one-time Gloucester Catholic standout, was puzzled by the reaction. The Islanders’ fans were apparently showing their displeasure that the star left winger didn’t sign with them. Johnny Hockey explained why: The Islanders never contacted him. New York Islanders.

New Jersey Devils: During its 10-game winning streak, the Devils have led for 327:30 and trailed for 61:12. They are the anti-Flyers. The winning streak is the third-longest in franchise history, and 21-year-old Jack Hughes led the way with two goals and three points in the latest victory. New Jersey Devils.

San Jose Hockey Now: Sharks GM Mike Grier says he will listen to offers for Erik Karlsson and his annual $11.5 million cap hit. Good luck, Mike. Karlsson, 32, who leads all NHL defensemen in goals and points, would have to waive his no-movement clause. San Jose Sharks.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh lost to an old friend, goalie Matt Murray (35 saves), as it fell to Toronto, 5-2. It was Murray’s first appearance in Pittsburgh since he was traded before the 2020-21 season. Side note: Sidney Crosby’s line was on the ice for every Penguins goal. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Florida Hockey Now: Former Flyers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 41 saves to help Florida beat sad-sack Washington, 5-2. Florida Panthers.

Washington Hockey Now: Not even the return of Caps coach Peter Laviolette could save the Capitals, who lost for the seventh time in nine games. Lavy had missed two games while in the COVID protocol. Washington Capitals.

Detroit Hockey Now: Could the return of Tyler Bertuzzi jump-start the slumping Red Wings? Detroit Red Wings.

Vegas Gold Knights: Here’s why the Knights start their fourth line every game. Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas Hockey Now: The ageless Joe Pavelski continues pushing for several eye-opening records. Dallas Stars.