Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers Add Forward, Place Him in Lineup Thursday in Boston

Published

7 hours ago

on

Patrick Brown, Philadelphia Flyers
Photo: Zack Hill.

In a move that was less-than-earth-shattering, the Philadelphia Flyers activated forward Patrick Brown form the injured-reserve list and put him on the active roster Thursday, per general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Brown is expected to be in the lineup Thursday night in Boston.

The Flyers (7-6-3) will need more than Brown to step up if they are going to compete with the 14-2 Bruins.

Brown, 30, had offseason back surgery; he has been skating since September.

He is returning to the city where he spent four years with Boston College, including a 15-goal season in 2013-14, his senior year.

In 44 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season, Brown had nine points (four goals, five assists) and won 58.5 percent of his faceoffs.

Based on Thursday’s morning skate, he will play right wing on the fourth line, and will probably take some draws. He will replace Kieffer Bellows, who has been underwhelming in five games (zero points) with the Flyers after they claimed him off waivers from the New York Islanders.

Here were the Flyers’ lines and pairings this morning:

Line 1: Kevin Hayes centering Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny.

Line 2: Noah Cates centering Owen Tippett and Zack MacEwen.

Line 3: Morgan Frost centering Max Willman and Joel Farabee.

Line 4: Lukas Sedlak centering Nick Deslauriers and Brown.

Defense 1: Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo.

Defense 2: Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun.

Defense 3: Nick Seeler and Rasmus Ristolainen.

Goalie: Carter Hart.

Hart, who has a 2.42 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage, will face Linus Ullmark (1.96, .936). Veteran Bruins defenseman Anton Stralman will return to the lineup, and he will replace Jacub Zboril.

The Bruins have won 11 of their last 12 and are heavily favored. The Flyers are trying to avoid their fifth straight defeat.

Beatdown in Beantown? Or Will Flyers Shock the NHL?

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously