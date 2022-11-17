Flyers Add Forward, Place Him in Lineup Thursday in Boston

In a move that was less-than-earth-shattering, the Philadelphia Flyers activated forward Patrick Brown form the injured-reserve list and put him on the active roster Thursday, per general manager Chuck Fletcher.

Brown is expected to be in the lineup Thursday night in Boston.

The Flyers (7-6-3) will need more than Brown to step up if they are going to compete with the 14-2 Bruins.

Brown, 30, had offseason back surgery; he has been skating since September.

He is returning to the city where he spent four years with Boston College, including a 15-goal season in 2013-14, his senior year.

In 44 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season, Brown had nine points (four goals, five assists) and won 58.5 percent of his faceoffs.

Based on Thursday’s morning skate, he will play right wing on the fourth line, and will probably take some draws. He will replace Kieffer Bellows, who has been underwhelming in five games (zero points) with the Flyers after they claimed him off waivers from the New York Islanders.

Here were the Flyers’ lines and pairings this morning:

Line 1: Kevin Hayes centering Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny.

Line 2: Noah Cates centering Owen Tippett and Zack MacEwen.

Line 3: Morgan Frost centering Max Willman and Joel Farabee.

Line 4: Lukas Sedlak centering Nick Deslauriers and Brown.

Defense 1: Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAngelo.

Defense 2: Travis Sanheim and Justin Braun.

Defense 3: Nick Seeler and Rasmus Ristolainen.

Goalie: Carter Hart.

Hart, who has a 2.42 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage, will face Linus Ullmark (1.96, .936). Veteran Bruins defenseman Anton Stralman will return to the lineup, and he will replace Jacub Zboril.

The Bruins have won 11 of their last 12 and are heavily favored. The Flyers are trying to avoid their fifth straight defeat.