DraftKings Promo
Thursday Night Football in Green Bay with DraftKings
Thursday Night Football is back on Prime Video with the Tennessee Titans (6-3) visiting the Green Bay Packers (4-6). With a new DraftKings account, you can win $200 in free bets with a winning MoneyLine wager.
It is a nice deal.
Winning the DraftKings Bonus is easy: First, create an account; then make a deposit and place a $5 wager on tonight’s Titans-Green Bay MoneyLine.
If the team you picked wins, a $200 free bet bonus is yours.
The Packers are favored (-169) but the Titans have won six out of seven. We will take Tennessee in this one (+145).
Green Bay is coming off an improbable win over Dallas, one they trailed 28-14 but rallied to snap a five-game losing streak.
Playing at home on a short week and very cold conditions should definitely help the Pack — but being 3.5-point favorites definitely seems real high especially since Tennessee has covered in each of its past seven games.
We’ll take Tennessee winning straight up and the under 41 (-110).
Thursday Night Football Bets We Like
The weather could be a factor tonight and that may favor the home team.
It should definitely affect the passing game.
That favors the power running style of the Titans.
Derrick Henry was held without a touchdown against Denver on Sunday and he will be a huge part of the game tonight.
Scoring two-plus touchdowns does not seem out of the question tonight and it comes at a decent (+350) price.
We also like him scoring the first touchdown (+425) of the night.