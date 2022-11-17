Thursday Night Football in Green Bay with DraftKings

Thursday Night Football is back on Prime Video with the Tennessee Titans (6-3) visiting the Green Bay Packers (4-6). With a new DraftKings account, you can win $200 in free bets with a winning MoneyLine wager.

It is a nice deal.

Winning the DraftKings Bonus is easy: First, create an account; then make a deposit and place a $5 wager on tonight’s Titans-Green Bay MoneyLine.

If the team you picked wins, a $200 free bet bonus is yours.

The Packers are favored (-169) but the Titans have won six out of seven. We will take Tennessee in this one (+145).

Green Bay is coming off an improbable win over Dallas, one they trailed 28-14 but rallied to snap a five-game losing streak.

Playing at home on a short week and very cold conditions should definitely help the Pack — but being 3.5-point favorites definitely seems real high especially since Tennessee has covered in each of its past seven games.

We’ll take Tennessee winning straight up and the under 41 (-110).

Thursday Night Football Bets We Like

The weather could be a factor tonight and that may favor the home team.

It should definitely affect the passing game.

That favors the power running style of the Titans.

Derrick Henry was held without a touchdown against Denver on Sunday and he will be a huge part of the game tonight.

Scoring two-plus touchdowns does not seem out of the question tonight and it comes at a decent (+350) price.

We also like him scoring the first touchdown (+425) of the night.

