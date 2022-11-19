Flyers’ PK Killing Them; Will Travis Konecny Play vs. Montreal?

The Philadelphia Flyers have been relatively good when playing five-on-five, but their special teams have slumped in recent games.

Especially their penalty kill.

In their last four games the Flyers have successfully killed just four of 11 penalties, an awful 36.4 percent success rate.

That explains why they are in such a tailspin. The Flyers (7-7-3) will take a five-game losing streak into Montreal (8-8-1) on Saturday night.

“We need to be better,” left winger/center Scott Laughton said.

During their skid, the Flyers have been outscored, 23-9.

The Flyers were within 2-1 against powerful Boston in Thursday’s third period, but they allowed two late goals to David Krejci, including a power-play tally.

“I think our play with the puck has been better,” Laughton said. “Obviously, there’s some mistakes that cost us, and different little mistakes at the blue line. But I think we’re coming out of our zone a lot better, playing with the puck more and giving up less chances.”

They had made minimal improvement in those areas, but they allowed Boston to control most of the last two periods after the Flyers had a strong opening 20 minutes.

“If we continue to forecheck and work, and create little plays for ourselves, I think we’ll get back in the win column — and a perfect time to do it is against Montreal,” Laughton said.

The speedy Habs have lost two straight, falling to New Jersey, 5-1, and Columbus, 6-4. Nick Suzuki (11 goals, 21 points) and Cole Caufield (nine goals, 16 points) lead the Canadiens.

Laughton knows the Flyers are desperate for a victory.

“It’s huge for our group,” he said of the trip-ending game in Montreal. “Obviously, it’s not the the way we wanted it to go so far.”

The trip started with a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus, which may be the only team in the league with more key players injured than the Philadelphia Flyers. Then came the loss in Boston.

“If we win this game it makes it a little bit better to go home from the road trip and get back for a big home game,” Laughton said. “This is a big game for us, and different guys are going to need to step up.”

Pick: Montreal 3, Flyers 2.

Konecny’s status?

The Philadelphia Flyers lost their leading scorer, Travis Konecny, to an apparent hand injury in the second period of Thursday’s 4-1 loss in Boston.

The Flyers announced he will not play Saturday and is being sent back to Philadelphia for an evaluation.

Breakaways

Philly hosts Calgary on Monday at 7:30 on Flyers Hockey Fights Cancer Night. … The Flyers play a game at least every other day from Nov. 8 to Dec. 17. They play 21 games in 40 days, tied with St. Louis for the most games during that span. … Noah Cates has five points (2-3) over his last six games. … The Flyers trail the all-time series with the Habs, 80-83-39. … Montreal’s Mike Hoffman has 10 goals in 21 career games against the Flyers. … Tonight’s game is on NBCSP.