Big Sunday for the Eagles, Win with DraftKings

After losing for the first time all season last Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles sound ready to get back on the winning train today in Indianapolis. With a new DraftKings account, you can win $150 in free bets with a winning MoneyLine wager.

Winning the DraftKings Bonus is easy: First, create an account; then make a deposit and place a $5 wager on any game of your choosing.

If the team you picked wins, a $150 free bet bonus is yours.

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites and -280 on the MoneyLine. Before Monday’s loss to Washington, perhaps Philadelphia (8-1) would have been heavier favorites.

It appears the sharps are not sure what to make of Jeff Saturday and his Colts (4-5-1) or how the Eagles will respond to their first loss.

There is some concern here that Saturday will have his team fired up in his first game at home as the new coach of the team, but the Eagles will be ready to roll as well.

I am taking the Eagles all day long.

Fanduel Week 1 Promo ALL STATES GET THE APP

Sunday NFL Bets We Like

Matt Ryan is back under center for the Colts and he has thrown at least two touchdowns in each of his past five games at Lucas Oil.

He is +135 to throw over 1.5 touchdowns today — and we will tae it.

Also like the Over at 45.5.

— There may be a sneaky fun game to watch in Atlanta as the hard-luck Bears roll into town and are getting 3 points against the Falcons. We’ll take Justin Fields and the Bears in this one.

Fields has a rushing touchdown in each of the past four games and we like that going to five at +110.

— We also are digging the New York Jets as a 3.5-point road dog against the Patriots. Would like to say take the over at 38, but with the weather conditions, we’ll avoid this one.

— Tonight the Chiefs visit the Chargers and Kansas City is laying 5.5 points. We’ll take Los Angeles to cover but give me a Patrick Mahomes touchdown (+350) as well.

Fanduel Week 1 Promo ALL STATES GET THE APP