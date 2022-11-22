Flyers Give Injury Updates, and the News is Not Good

The Philadelphia Flyers’ latest injury update did not provide good news.

They announced Tuesday that forwards Scott Laughton, Travis Konecny, and Wade Allison will miss more time because of recent injuries.

Konecny, 25, a right winger who tops the team in goals (seven) and is tied for the lead in points (19), will be sidelined 10 to 14 days because of what his believed to be a right-hand injury. He has already missed two games since being injured Thursday in a 4-1 defeat in Boston.

Laughton, 28, a heart-and-soul player who has been used as a center and left winger, will will miss approximately two weeks because of a probable head injury. Laughton (seven points) may have suffered a concussion Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss in Montreal.

Allison, 25, who scored three goals in 14 games, will miss two to three weeks with a hip pointer/strained oblique muscle. He has not played in the last five games.

Others sidelined

The Philadelphia Flyers are already missing injured forwards James van Riemsdyk, Sean Couturier, and Cam Atkinson. In addition, prospect Bobby Brink is also sidelined after hip surgery, and defenseman Ryan Ellis is expected to miss the season with a pelvic injury.

General manager Chuck Fletcher won’t reveal Atkinson’s injury, other than call it an “upper-body” problem. Atkinson, who won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team’s MVP last season, has yet to play in a game this year.

Fletcher lists him as “week to week.” He had been “day to day” for about a month.

According to Fletcher, Couturier (back), van Riemsdyk (left index finger), and Brink (hip) are progressing well from their respective surgeries.

Van Riemsdyk is the closest to returning to the Flyers. He could be back in mid-December. It is estimated that Couturier will return in late January or February. Brink has been practicing with the AHL’s Phantoms and could be in their lineup in about three weeks, according to Fletcher.

The Flyers recalled forward Jackson Cates from the Phantoms. He had seven points, including four goals, in 11 games this season with Lehigh Valley.

Philly is 7-8-4 and has lost seven straight. They face Washington on Wednesday in D.C.