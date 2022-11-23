Connect with us

NHL Daily: Flyers Missing 2 Lines; Caps Get Message; ‘Bob’ Struggles

5 hours ago

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, 500th
Feisty forward Scott Laughton and the Philadelphia Flyers are battered by injuries. They play the Capitals in D.C. on Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia Flyers got bad injury news, but, hey, it could have been worse. The Washington Capitals, who host the Flyers on Wednesday, were basically told to look in the mirror by star defenseman John Carlson. The Florida Panthers, with ex-Flyer Sergei Bobrovsky struggling, have hit the skids.

These stories, and many others, can be found in our NHL links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: In effect, the Flyers are going to be without their top two lines for a while after injury updates were given on Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, and Wade Allison. They are minus Konecny, Laughton, Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, James van Riemsdyk and Allison. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: For Tanner Laczynski and his newborn son, Leo, there was a magical moment in the Flyers’ last game. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers will have to huff and puff to avoid a double-digit losing streak, and there will be a soccer-hockey doubleheader at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Sort of. Philadelphia Flyers.

Florida Hockey Now: The goalie known as “Bob” has allowed four goals or more in three of his past four starts. It’s getting cloudy in Sunrise, Fla. Florida Panthers.

New York Islanders Now: Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck (3,635 hits) is now the all-time NHL hits leader. He passed former Kings forward Dustin Brown (3,632). New York Islanders.

Boston Hockey Now: Trent Frederic has an apparent  shoulder injury and may miss some time. Boston Bruins.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play is getting a new look. The Penguins face the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avs’ Cale Makar reached 200 points faster than Bobby Orr, faster than Denis Potvin, faster than Mark Howe. In fact, he did it faster than any defenseman in NHL history. Colorado Avalanche.

Montreal Hockey Now: Cayden Primeau, a one-time Bishop Eustace star, has been inconsistent, and the Habs are expected to shop for goaltending help for the future. Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings have made huge strides on defense. They allowed 3.78 goals per game (second-worst in the NHL) last season. This year, they have trimmed the number to 3.17 per game. Detroit Red Wings.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights should deal for a forward before the trade deadline, writes Owen Krepps. Vegas Golden Knights.

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

ERED

Sam , Hate being the editor police but Bob is not a baseball player? Florida Marlins???? I know the Phillies have fans with baseball on their minds a little later than usual but you might want to switch that to Panthers???? Happy Thanksgiving!

1
Reply

