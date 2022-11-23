NHL Daily: Flyers Missing 2 Lines; Caps Get Message; ‘Bob’ Struggles

The Philadelphia Flyers got bad injury news, but, hey, it could have been worse. The Washington Capitals, who host the Flyers on Wednesday, were basically told to look in the mirror by star defenseman John Carlson. The Florida Panthers, with ex-Flyer Sergei Bobrovsky struggling, have hit the skids.

These stories, and many others, can be found in our NHL links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: In effect, the Flyers are going to be without their top two lines for a while after injury updates were given on Travis Konecny, Scott Laughton, and Wade Allison. They are minus Konecny, Laughton, Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, James van Riemsdyk and Allison. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: For Tanner Laczynski and his newborn son, Leo, there was a magical moment in the Flyers’ last game. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers will have to huff and puff to avoid a double-digit losing streak, and there will be a soccer-hockey doubleheader at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Sort of. Philadelphia Flyers.

Florida Hockey Now: The goalie known as “Bob” has allowed four goals or more in three of his past four starts. It’s getting cloudy in Sunrise, Fla. Florida Panthers.

New York Islanders Now: Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck (3,635 hits) is now the all-time NHL hits leader. He passed former Kings forward Dustin Brown (3,632). New York Islanders.

Boston Hockey Now: Trent Frederic has an apparent shoulder injury and may miss some time. Boston Bruins.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play is getting a new look. The Penguins face the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Avs’ Cale Makar reached 200 points faster than Bobby Orr, faster than Denis Potvin, faster than Mark Howe. In fact, he did it faster than any defenseman in NHL history. Colorado Avalanche.

Montreal Hockey Now: Cayden Primeau, a one-time Bishop Eustace star, has been inconsistent, and the Habs are expected to shop for goaltending help for the future. Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings have made huge strides on defense. They allowed 3.78 goals per game (second-worst in the NHL) last season. This year, they have trimmed the number to 3.17 per game. Detroit Red Wings.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights should deal for a forward before the trade deadline, writes Owen Krepps. Vegas Golden Knights.