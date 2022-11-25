Connect with us

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers-Penguins Preview: 2 Teams Going in Different Directions

Published

3 hours ago

on

Philadelphia Flyers game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

For the Philadelphia Flyers, this isn’t exactly the best time to be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins (10-7-3) have been up and down this season. Right now, they are in “up” mode. They have won four in a row.

The Flyers (7-8-5), meanwhile, are injury-depleted and have lost eight straight.

So it doesn’t take much to figure out which team is heavily favored when the teams meet Friday at the Wells Fargo Center at 5:30 p.m.

Oddly, this is the only time the bitter intrastate rivals will meet in Philadelphia this season. The NHL needs to do a better job with its scheduling.

Game notes

  • Sidney Crosby has 11 points (4-7) in his last five games for the Penguins. In 80 career games against the Philadelphia Flyers, he has 120 points (51-69). Gulp.
  • Both teams are struggling on defense. Pittsburgh is allowing 3.25 goals a game (19th in the NHL), while the Flyers are surrendering 3.20 (17th). But the Penguins are the much better offensive team, averaging 3.55 goals a a game (sixth), compared to the Flyers’ league-low 2.50 goals per contest.
  • The Flyers lead the all-time series against Pittsburgh, 163-98-30-13.
  • Philly is 24-7-4-1 in games played on Black Friday.
  • The Flyers have fallen into a 2-0 deficit in half of their 20 games.
  • Crosby and Jake Guentzel lead the Penguins with 10 goals apiece.
  • Tristian Jarry (3.06 GAA, .910 save percentage) has made 12 starts for Pittsburgh, and Carter Hart (2.68, .920) has been the Flyers’ workhorse. Both are expected to get the call Friday.
  • The Flyers are 4-4-1 at home, while the Pens are 6-5-2 on the road.
  • Kevin Hayes has 16 points (7-9) in 30 career games vs. the Pens.
  • The teams won’t meet again until March 11 in Pittsburgh.
  • Nick Seeler leads the Flyers with a plus-9 rating. On the flip side, Hayes, Scott Laughton, Owen Tippett, and Tony DeAngelo are each minus-10. Laughton is among the Flyers’ six injured forwards.
  • Former Flyer Jeff Carter, 37, has 11 points (3-8) in 17 games this season for the Penguins.

How to watch

The 5:30 p.m. game is on TNT.

Prediction

Penguins 4, Flyers 2.

Carchidi: 3 Random Flyers Thoughts, Including a Little-Mentioned Draft Blunder

Welcome to your new home for Philadelphia Flyers breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all of our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get PhHN in Your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Broad St. Bullcast

Copyright © 2020 National Hockey Now and Philadelphia Hockey Now. In no way affiliated with the Philadelphia Flyers or the National Hockey League.

Philly Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously