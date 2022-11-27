Best Bets for Packers at Eagles with DraftKings

The Philadelphia Eagles are back at the Linc tonight as they welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for Sunday Night Football. Let’s look at the best bets from DraftKings, shall we?

Sunday Night Football Bets We Like

Let us put this plainly: The Packers are not a good team. Like, at all.

Green Bay had an incredible comeback to beat the Cowboys back on Nov. 13 but had it lost, the team would be coming to town riding a seven-game losing streak.

As it is, the Packers have lost six of seven including to Tennessee last Thursday night.

Perhaps the extra time has given Rodgers & Co. a better chance tonight but we think not.

We will take the Eagles with the points (-6.5) and like the over (46).

Nine of Philadelphia’s past 10 games at the Linc have gone over, after all.

— One thing to note on the spread: While we like the Eagles to cover, the Packers have covered in seven of their past eight as underdogs. Something to consider.

— DeVonta Smith did not score against the Colts last week but we like him to get one tonight (+140).

— We also like Jalen Hurts to run one in tonight (+100) but we will also take him to score the first touchdown (+600).

— If you just want to cash the MoneyLine Bonus , there’s always the afternoon games.

Kansas City is a whopping -1250 at home against the disappointing Rams today, so that looks like an easy cash.

Good luck!