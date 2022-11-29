FIGHT CITY: Flyers, Isles Drop Gloves Earl and Often Tuesday

You knew this was coming.

After the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders got into several scrums and bouts late in Saturday’s game, it figured to have a carryover when the teams met Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

It did.

Fact is, it took seven seconds for the first fight.

And one second for the second bout.

Somewhere, the Broad Street Bullies of the 1970s were watching the action and nodding their heads in approval.

Zack MacEwen and the Islanders Matt Martin got into a spirited bout seven seconds after the opening faceoff.

Philly tough guy Nick Deslauriers, who leads the league in fights, then dropped the gloves with Ross Johnston, who was playing in just his fifth games this season.

Both fights were fairly even.

Defenseman Travis Sanheim said the fights gave the Flyers a jolt of momentum. They parlayed it into a 3-1 Philadelphia victory, which snapped a 10-game losing streak.

“They set the tone early,” he said after the win. “They provided us with a little spark, and with this stretch we’ve been going on, to be able to have those guys step up early after what happened the previous game, was (important). Those guys have been huge for us all year, and it’s nice for us to be able to reward them with a win.”

Mac and Martin in early bout pic.twitter.com/xOCqNB3HRv — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) November 30, 2022

Like the fights, the goals came quickly.

Noah Dobson gave the Isles a 1-0 lead by scoring on a five-on-three power play with 16:48 left in the first. Just 1:25 later, Sanheim’s shorthanded tally knotted the score. Kevin Hayes gave the Philadelphia Flyers a 2-1 cushion midway through the first period, and the veteran forward later added an empty-net goal to secure the win.

On Monday, Flyers coach John Tortorella said he wanted the Flyers to play with an edge, wanted the rough stuff to be part of their identity.

“We’re going to play our game,” he said.

He said the Flyers weren’t physical enough on Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Islanders. That wasn’t the case Tuesday, when Philly outhit New York, 38-30.

“I think that needs to be a big part of our team,” Tortorella said. “I think that’s what we’re trying to create here.”

So far, the Flyers’ identity has been losing and injuries. They hope Tuesday’s win was the start of something different.

Breakaways

In the teams’ meeting Saturday, there were 46 penalty minutes in the last 3:16. … Isles goalie Ilya Sorokin allowed two first-period goals on 12 shots. He entered the night with a career 1.72 GAA and .938 save percentage against the Flyers. .