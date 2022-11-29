NHL Daily: Flyers About to Get Boost; NJ Devils Keep Rolling

The Philadelphia Flyers finally got some encouraging news on an injured player, Cam Atkinson. The New Jersey Devils continued an amazing streak in which they haven’t lost a road game since the opener against (gulp) the Flyers, and Toronto’s Mitch Marner ran his point streak to 17 games.

New Jersey now leads the NHL with 38 points.

For these stories, and much more, go to our links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Cam Atkinson, the Flyers’ MVP last season, is close to returning. The Flyers need him. Desperately. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella says he wants to develop youth. Enter defenseman Egor Zamula, who was recalled from the Phantoms and will play against the Isles on Tuesday. Philadelphia Flyers.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner is on a certified role. His goal increased his point streak to 17 games and helped the Maple Leafs defeat Detroit, 4-2, on Monday. The Leafs won despite getting outshot, 44-25, and outhit, 25-18. Toronto Maple Leafs.

New Jersey Devils: The Devils (19-4) refuse to lose on the road. Even a 2-0 deficit at Madison Square Garden couldn’t stop them. Yegor Sharangovich scored two goals as New Jersey rallied past the New York Rangers, 5-3. The Devils play in Philadelphia on Saturday night. New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Can the Pittsburgh Penguins deal Kasperi Kapanen, who has a $3.2 million annual cap hit through the end of next season? The Penguins have lost the last eight games Kapanen has played, and he has just five goals over his last 62 games. Kapanen has one 20-goal season on his resume, but he isn’t exactly a sought-after player at the moment. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights are almost as good as New Jersey on the road. They improved to 10-1-1 on the road after beating Columbus, 3-2, in a nine-round shootout Monday. Vegas Golden Knights.

Boston Hockey Now: With defenseman Derek Forbort healthy and ready to return, the Bruins waived Anton Stralman. They are also working hard to make a trade. Boston Bruins.

Colorado Hockey Now: Alex Galchenyuk and the Avs agreed to a one-year, two-way contract. Colorado Avalanche.