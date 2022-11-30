Flyers Prospect Cutter Gauthier Rolling; Phantoms on NHL Network

Cutter Gauthier, selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, continues piling up goals for Boston College.

The 6-2 1/2, 200-pound freshman center had a goal and an assist Tuesday as the Eagles (5-5-2) whipped Brown (3-7-1), 4-2.

In 10 games, Gauthier has a team-leading seven goals and 11 points. Last year, he had 65 points (34-31) in 54 games for the U.S. under-18 team.

The more he plays, the more it looks possible he will be in the Philadelphia Flyers’ lineup next season. He has been compared to a young Jeff Carter.

Yes, the Flyers and their fans would take that.

Phantoms on NHL Network

For those wanting to get a close look at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (8-6-2), their 7 p.m. game Wednesday against visiting Hershey (13-4-2) will be on the NHL Network.

Right winger Tyson Foerster (12 points), defenseman Cam York (12), winger Olle Lycksell (11), defenseman Ronnie Attard (9), and left winger Elliot Desnoyers (9) are the Phantoms’ leading scorers.

York, a first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in the 2019 draft, and Attard figure to see some time with the Philadelphia Flyers at some point this season.

The 21-year-old York had 10 points in 30 games with the Flyers last season, but he was sent to Lehigh Valley during training camp to gain more seasoning.

The 6-4, 221-pound Attard, 23, had four points (2-2) in a 15-game stint with Philly late last season.

Desnoyers tops the team with seven goals, followed by Foerster with five. Defenseman Adan Ginning is the plus-minus leader at plus-6, followed by Foerster (plus-4), and Zayde Wisdom (plus-4), who has rebounded from a slow start.

Lehigh Valley has also been getting solid production from Artem Anisimov, a 6-3, 198-pound Russian who signed a professional tryout offer (PTO) with the Phantoms on Nov. 15. Anisimov, 34, who played for Flyers coach John Tortorella with the New York Rangers, has three points (1-2) in four games with Lehigh Valley.

Samuel Ersson has been the Phantoms’ No. 1 goalie, compiling a 5-4-1 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

The Phantoms, coached by Ian Laperriere, are in sixth place in the eight-team Atlantic Division.