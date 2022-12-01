NHL Daily: Kris Letang Suffers Another Stroke; Flyers’ Kevin Hayes Rolling

The NHL was shaken by the news that Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang had his second stroke. Thankfully, “it’s much less severe” than his previous one, according to Penguins general manager Ron Hextall.

In other news, Colorado star Gabe Landeskog is back on the ice, Philadelphia Flyers center-turned-winger Kevin Hayes, who has 24 points in 23 games, is off blazing start despite his team’s struggles, and Dallas’ Jason Robertson had a November to remember.

These stories, and much more, are in the below NHL links:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Kevin Hayes, now at right wing, is one of the few Flyers playing beyond expectations — at least offensively. Meanwhile, the Flyers are still waiting on Morgan Frost. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier has played just 10 games for Boston College, but he looks like the real deal. He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 draft. Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kris Letang suffered a second stroke — the first one was in 2014 — and is out indefinitely. Penguins GM Ron Hextall said it’s less severe than his first one. Letang thought he was suffering from a persistent migraine, per Hextall. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dallas Hockey Now: The Stars’ Jason Robertson hates seeing the calendar turn to December. He was scoring machine in November. The Flyers were among the many teams that once bypassed Robertson in he second round. Dallas Stars.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Options are limited as injuries are piling up for the Islanders. New York Islanders.

Boston Hockey Now: Tampa Bay winger Pat Maroon, a former Flyers farmhand, took the high road after remarks made by NESN Boston play-by-play man Jack Edwards. Edwards wen on a rant about Maroon’s weight and love for pizza. Boston Bruins.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers are now winless in the four games captain Sasha Barkov has missed. Florida Panthers.

Calgary Hockey Now: It was a mixed bag for the Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk in his return to Calgary, where he was booed and cheered. The Flames had the last laugh, scoring a 6-2 win. Calgary Flames.