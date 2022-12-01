Flyers-Bolts preview: Philly, Goalie Carter Hart Looking to Get on Roll

The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to get on a little roll.

They broke a 10-game losing streak Tuesday with a workmanlike 3-1 win over the New York Islanders, and will host the high-scoring Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. This is the second game of a five-game homestand.

Coach John Tortorella did know if defenseman Tony DeAngelo or right winger Travis Konecny would return tonight from injuries. Both will probably be game-time decisions.

Both were on the ice for the morning skate.

Konecny, one of the Philadelphia Flyers’ best offensive players, is recovering from an apparent hand injury.

DeAngelo missed Tuesday’s win over the Isles because of a lower-body injury. He blocked a shot in Pittsburgh off his foot on Black Friday.

TK eyes a return to the lineup after sustaining an upper body injury on Nov. 17. #FueledByPhilly pic.twitter.com/IJwuyaYgmg — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 1, 2022

On Thursday, Philly (8-10-5) will try to make it two in a row when they host the Lighting (13-8-1). Philly overcame a 2-0 deficit Oct. 18 and scored a 3-2 victory in Tampa as Noah Cates deposited the winner.

Carter Hart made 36 saves in that upset victory. He is coming off a strong performance against the Islanders — his first win in his last eight starts — and will get the call Thursday.

Tampa, which will play its third game in four nights, has a dominating offense (3.45 goals per game). The Flyers, on the other hand, are last in the NHL, averaging just 2.43 goals per game.

Nikita Kucherov has been carrying the Lighting lately, collecting 10 points over his last five games.

Prediction: Tampa Bay, 4-2.

Breakaways

Tampa’s power play is clicking at 28.6 percent, fourth in the NHL. The Flyers have the league’s worst PP (13.9 percent). … Kevin Hayes has six points, including three goals, in his last five games. … The Flyers lead the NHL with 17 fights. … Tonight is Throwback Thursday and teams and players from the 1980s will be saluted. … Right winger Cam Atkinson will not play Thursday. He has yet to appear in a game this season.