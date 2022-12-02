NHL Daily: Flyers’ Special Teams Flop, Penguins Win for Stricken Teammate

The Philadelphia Flyers’ special teams continued their awful play. The Pittsburgh Penguins won a game for stroke-stricken teammate Kris Letang, and the New Jersey Devils lost for just the second time in its last 18 games.

New Jersey was 8.4 seconds away from a victory, but Nashville scored a late goal in regulation and won early in overtime.

For these stories, and many others, read our NHL links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers were flat. And their special teams continued to show they aren’t so special in a 4-1 cakewalk by visiting Tampa Bay. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: General manager Chuck Fletcher hasn’t given up on a playoff push at some point this season. Philadelphia Flyers,

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Captain Sidney Crosby credited the Penguins’ 4-3 win over Vegas on the team’s thoughts on stroke-stricken teammate Kris Letang. Pittsburgh Penguins.

New Jersey Devils: The Devils had a rare loss in a game they were 8.4 seconds away from winning. In other words, New Jersey will be in a foul mood Saturday when it plays the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center — and tries to avenge an opening-night loss. New Jersey Devils.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins are in ongoing contract talks with the agent representing star winger David Pastrnak. Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (14) and and assists (18), and he can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. Boston Bruins.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings placed Tyler Bertuzzi on IR. Again. The forward has a hand injury. Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal Hockey Now: Habs coach Martin St. Louis is faced with more roster dilemmas. Montreal is carrying eight defensemen. Montreal Canadiens.

New York Hockey Now: The Isles have been hit hard by injuries and have turned to the minors for some help. New York Islanders.

LA Hockey Now: Kings goalie Cal Petersen cleared waivers and was sent to the Ontario Reign. He was put on waivers after a 9-8 loss to Seattle. Los Angeles Kings.