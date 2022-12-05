Connect with us

NHL Daily: Oh, Those Flyers; Berube Fed up with His Goalie’s Antics

Published

3 hours ago

on

Craig Berube, Philadelphia Flyers
St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube, shown in a file photo, was not happy with his goaltender's antics. Photo: AP.

You know things aren’t going well for the Philadelphia Flyers when the team’s positive play — they were better than best-in-the-NHL New Jersey over long stretches Saturday — was the big story after a loss.

Meanwhile, our old friend, Craig Berube, the no-nonsense St. Louis coach, is fed up with the antics of his goaltender, Jordan Binnington.

For those stories, and much more from around the NHL, check out our below links:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Flyers goaltender Carter Hart didn’t have one of his better games Saturday, and his teammates were unable to bail him out — as he has done for them numerous times this season. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Our prospects expert, Russ Cohen, gave an update on Flyers draftee Brian Zanetti, a 19-year-old defenseman. Philadelphia Flyers.

St, Louis Blues: Craig Berube is not happy with his goalie. St. Louis Blues.

Vegas Hockey Now: Bruce Cassidy will return to Boston on Monday for the first time as head coach of the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel is hoping to play in his home state. Vegas Golden Knights.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Habs could be the ideal suitors for Brock Boeser. Montreal Canadiens.

Florida Hockey Now: The injuries are mounting for the Panthers. Radko Gudas and Patric Hornqvist are the latest to suffer injuries. Florida Panthers.

Washington Hockey Now: Tom Wilson, who is rehabilitating from ACL surgery on his left knee, has started skating for the Capitals and should be ready to play next month. Washington Capitals.

Dallas Hockey Now: Jason Robertson’s point streak has climbed to 18 games, a franchise record. During his streak, Robertson has 21 goals and 34 points. In case you were curious, the NHL record is (gulp) 51 straight games with at least a point. Bravo, Wayne Gretzky, who did it in the 1983-84 season. Dallas Stars.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins are staying out of the penalty box more often, and that has helped their penalty kill. Pittsburgh has allowed a power-play goal in just one of the last 10 games. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins’ leadership core taught coach Bruce Cassidy about the importance of culture. Boston Bruins.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

JT Puck

Craig Berube…one of many players and ex-Coaches who have won Cups AFTER leaving the Flyers.

Hey Sam, I have an idea. How about we compile a list of ex- Flyers who have won Cups elsewhere?

It has to be more than those Ex-Flyer Slugs currently infested in the Front Office.

This could turn out to be a worthwhile activity, to take our minds on that putrid product on the Ice.

RoadRules

Its going to be awhile before the Flyers are even considered competitive again.Tortorella said just a few days ago that they arent even there to ut in a foundation for this current team.Torts said were not even there to put the footers in yet for the foundation. Even if the Flyers fired Chuckles the Clown RIGHT NOW; it would take the next GM around 5 full seasons to clean up the contract mess Fletcher will leave behind. The Organization IS that low.

JT Puck

Good points…and that new GM? Danny Briere, who, besides being another ex-Flyer, will quickly find out he won’t have any ‘free-reign’ to do anything, as long as the likes of Bob Clarke and Paul Holmgren are still in charge.

Wow, you’re right..it’s gotten that low.

RoadRules

As long as Fletcher is the Flyers GM the Flyers are going nowhere fast. When Fletcher was hired almost 5 years ago; i just happen to read a blog from a Minnesota Wild fan. He basically said; ” Philly; get ready for 10 years of mediocrity with Fletcher as your GM. It looks like Chuckles has exceeded those expectations. They are far worse than mediocre. Being mediocre would be a massive upgrade for this current circus.

