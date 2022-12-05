NHL Daily: Oh, Those Flyers; Berube Fed up with His Goalie’s Antics

You know things aren’t going well for the Philadelphia Flyers when the team’s positive play — they were better than best-in-the-NHL New Jersey over long stretches Saturday — was the big story after a loss.

Meanwhile, our old friend, Craig Berube, the no-nonsense St. Louis coach, is fed up with the antics of his goaltender, Jordan Binnington.

For those stories, and much more from around the NHL, check out our below links:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Flyers goaltender Carter Hart didn’t have one of his better games Saturday, and his teammates were unable to bail him out — as he has done for them numerous times this season. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: Our prospects expert, Russ Cohen, gave an update on Flyers draftee Brian Zanetti, a 19-year-old defenseman. Philadelphia Flyers.

St, Louis Blues: Craig Berube is not happy with his goalie. St. Louis Blues.

Vegas Hockey Now: Bruce Cassidy will return to Boston on Monday for the first time as head coach of the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel is hoping to play in his home state. Vegas Golden Knights.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Habs could be the ideal suitors for Brock Boeser. Montreal Canadiens.

Florida Hockey Now: The injuries are mounting for the Panthers. Radko Gudas and Patric Hornqvist are the latest to suffer injuries. Florida Panthers.

Washington Hockey Now: Tom Wilson, who is rehabilitating from ACL surgery on his left knee, has started skating for the Capitals and should be ready to play next month. Washington Capitals.

Dallas Hockey Now: Jason Robertson’s point streak has climbed to 18 games, a franchise record. During his streak, Robertson has 21 goals and 34 points. In case you were curious, the NHL record is (gulp) 51 straight games with at least a point. Bravo, Wayne Gretzky, who did it in the 1983-84 season. Dallas Stars.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins are staying out of the penalty box more often, and that has helped their penalty kill. Pittsburgh has allowed a power-play goal in just one of the last 10 games. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins’ leadership core taught coach Bruce Cassidy about the importance of culture. Boston Bruins.