Flyers try to Contain Cale Makar and Avs’ Power Play

Free advice to the Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-5) for Monday’s game against Colorado: Stay out of the penalty box.

The Avalanche have the NHL’s best power play, clicking at 32.5 percent. The Flyers’ have the league’s worst PP (14.1 percent).

The teams will meet at the Wells Fargo Center, and Flyers goalie Carter Hart will get a chance to redeem himself.

It will be the Flyers’ only home game this season against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Hart, who struggled in a 3-2 loss Saturday against New Jersey, will be opposed by Alexandar Georgiev (11-3-1, 2.58 GAA, .922). Hart has a 7-7-4 record with a 2.82 GAA, and .911 save percentage.

Colorado (13-8-1) has the NHL’s best and most exciting defenseman, Cale Makar, who has 23 points (6-17) in 22 games. The Flyers bypassed on him in the 2017 draft, selecting Nolan Patrick at No. 2 overall. Makar went to the Avalanche at No. 4..

Flyers coach John Tortorella respects the 24-year-old Makar, who is becoming the Bobby Orr of his generation.

“You have to be aware of him when he’s on the ice,” he said, adding he doesn’t plan to get overly involved in trying to contain him because the Avs have other dangerous weapons.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon (33 points) and the Flyers’ Kevin Hayes (25 points) have been their team’s hottest players MacKinnon has three goals and seven points in the last five games. Hayes has three points and three assists in his last five.

Pick: Colorado: 5-2

Breakaways

Tanner Laczynski will replace Max Willman in the Flyers’ lineup. … Top-line Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen will miss the game with an upper-body injury. The Avs recalled Charles Hudon form the AHL to replace him. … The Flyers end their five-game homestand Wednesday against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.