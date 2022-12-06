NHL Daily: Surprise City — Bruins Lose at Home, Power Play Sparks Flyers

The Boston Bruins’ home winning streak finally ended, and the Philadelphia Flyers (surprise, surprise) used their revived power play to beat injury-riddled Colorado.

The Avs, believe it or not, are even more beat up than the Flyers.

Also, Jason Robertson is beyond sizzling for the Dallas Stars.

For these stories, and much more from around the NHL, check out the below links:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers’ power play scored two goals for the first time all season Monday as Philly took down the injury-plagued defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche. Philadelphia Flyers

Philly Hockey Now: In case you missed it, an update on Flyers prospect Brian Zanetti. Philadelphia Flyers.

Vegas Hockey Now: Even without Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas did something no other NHL team has done this season — it defeated the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Vegas Golden Knights.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby is ill and isn’t expected to play Tuesday against the sad-sack Columbus Blue Jackets in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado Hockey Now: Star center Nathan MacKinnon was injured Monday against the Flyers, and he left the game in the first period. Nine Colorado regulars are injured. Colorado Avalanche.

Washington Hockey Now: Even without three top-four defensemen who are injured, Washington managed a 3-2 win over Edmonton. The Caps play the Flyers on Wednesday in Philly. Washington Capitals.

Florida Hockey Now: The Cats placed Patric Hornqvist (concussion) on the LTIR. He took a high hit in the second period Saturday in Seattle. Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Coach Derek Lalonde has brought a sense of calmness and a Tampa Bay influence to Detroit. Detroit Red Wings.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Is Patrick Kane on the Islanders’ radar? The 34-year-old winger has four goals and 14 points in 24 games for Chicago. New York Islanders.

Montreal Hockey Now: Carey Price issues an apology in regard to a social-media gun controversy. Montreal Canadiens.

Dallas Hockey Now: Jason Robertson, who has 23 goals and 41 points in 25 games, has become a beast in Dallas. He has an 18-game point streak and has numerous teams, including the Flyers, wishing they had taken him in the second round of the 2017 draft. Dallas Stars