NHL Daily: Flyers Hope JVR Returns; Erik Karlsson to Edmonton?

The Philadelphia Flyers may get a key forward back in the lineup Wednesday. Sidney Crosby recovered quickly from an illness and led Pittsburgh to a victory, and Toronto’s Mitch Marner increased his point streak to 20 games.

The biggest rumor of the day? Edmonton has interest in San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson.

For these stories, and a lot more, check out our NHL links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: There’s a decent chance big left winger James van Riemsdyk returns to the Flyers’ lineup Wednesday against visiting Washington. The Flyers need him. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: While van Riemsdyk is close to playing, forward Tanner Laczynski is sidelined for a while by an unspecified injury. He is the ninth Flyers forward to miss time this season. Philadelphia Flyers.

San Jose Sharks: The NHL trade chatter is bubbling in Edmonton, which is searching for defensive help. Could San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson soon be teammates with Connor McDavid? TSN Insiders.

Dallas Hockey Now: Two players entered Tuesday with long point streaks when their teams faced each other. Mitch Marner extended his streak to 20 games in Toronto’s 4-0 win at Dallas. The Stars’ Jason Robertson had his streak snapped at 18 games. Dallas Stars.

Montreal Hockey Now: A former first-round draft pick is on waivers and the Canadiens may be interested. Montreal Canadiens.

Seattle Kraken: In a Tuesday game that matched two players who were among the best in the 2022 draft, Montreal outlasted host Seattle, 4-2. The Kraken’s Shane Wright, drafted No. 4 overall, scored his first NHL goal, but Seattle fell to Montreal, 4-2. The Habs’ Juraj Slafkovsky, chosen No. 1 overall, contributed an assist. Seattle Kraken.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Sidney Crosby not only was able to recover from an illness that caused him to miss two practices, but he scored a pair of goals in the Penguins’ 4-1 win Tuesday over hapless Columbus. Crosby has 15 goals in 26 games. South Jersey’s Johnny Gaudreau scored his ninth goal in a losing cause. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston Hockey Now. Craig Smith will return to the Bruins’ lineup Wednesday in Colorado. Boston Bruins.

Detroit Hockey Now; Ville Husso stopped 44 of 46 shots as the Red Wings earned a rare win over Tampa Bay, 4-2. Detroit is now 3-17-1 in its last 21 games against the Lightning. Detroit Hockey Now.