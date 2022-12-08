NHL Daily: Flyers’ Konecny Goes After Ovi; Sabres’ RW Scores 4 in 1st Period

The Philadelphia Flyers’ scoring woes continued, and the frustration bubbled over as Travis Konecny went after Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin after the Great 8 scored an empty-net goal in the closing seconds Wednesday.

The Buffalo Sabres’ Tage Thompson didn’t have any scoring problems. He erupted for five goals — including an NHL-record-tying four in one period — in 9-4 win in Columbus.

Thompson, who had 38 goals last season and already has 21 in 26 games this year, was taken by St,. Louis at No. 26 overall in the 2016 draft. Four picks earlier, Ron Hextall, then the Flyers’ general manager, selected center German Rubtsov, who became a bust.

In Pittsburgh, where Hextall is now employed, the GM’s patience appears to be paying off for the Penguins.

These stories, and many others around the NHL, can be found in the below links.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: “We just struggle generating offense. It’s a problem here,” coach John Tortorella said after a 4-1 loss to Washington. The Flyers are last in the NHL, averaging 2.41 goals per game. The frustration was evident late in the game, as Konecny got into a scrum with the much-bigger Ovechkin. Hey, the Philadelphia Flyers right winger deserves credit for caring. Philadelphia Flyers.

Buffalo Sabres: Tage Thompson scored five goals, and deposited the second-fastest four goals to start a game, as the Sabres walloped host Columbus, 9-4. Thompson, a 25-year-old right winger, is off to a sizzling start this season. Buffalo Sabres.

Quite the night for Buffalo’s Tage Thompson. pic.twitter.com/E5X0PYiuWI — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) December 8, 2022

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: GM Ron Hextall was patient with his team when many wanted him to make some big deals. It looks like he was right. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vancouver Canucks: Brock Boeser’s agent has more than six suitors (and counting) for the Vancouver winger, per TSN. Vancouver Canucks.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens could benefit from the uncertainty in Chicago. Montreal Canadiens.

Washington Hockey Now: For the Capitals’ perspective on a trip-ending 4-1 win in Philly, read Sammi Silber’s account of the matchup. The Caps went 3-2-1 on the trip. Washington Capitals.

Florida Hockey Now: Panthers captain Sasha Barkov has been sidelined by a long bout with pneumonia. Florida Panthers.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: Can the Islanders sustain a playoff push? They need more help from their wingers. New York Islanders.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins started their road trip on a positive note as they blasted the shorthanded Avs in Colorado. In another matter, Colorado announced that star center Nathan MacKinnon would miss four weeks because of an injury suffered Monday in Philadelphia. Boston Bruins.