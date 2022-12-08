Connect with us

Flyers Notebook: Cam York Returns, Egor Zamula Sent to Phantoms

4 hours ago

Cam York, Philadelphia Flyers

Cam York is back with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 21-year-old defenseman was recalled Thursday from the Phantoms to replace Egor Zamula, who was demoted to Lehigh Valley.

York will be on the join the Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) for their four-game road trip, which starts Friday in Vegas (19-8-1).

In 13 games with the Phantoms this season, York had 13 points (3-10) and was minus-1. He played in 30 games with the Flyers last season, collected 10 points, and was expected to be in the Flyers’ lineup in October.

But York had a so-so training camp and was sent to the Phantoms. The Flyers wanted him to play with more confidence, and be more of a take-charge player on the ice.

“You can be OK, or you can be really good coach John Tortorella said when York was demoted in early October. “That’s when you make a difference.”

York was a first-round selection (No. 14 overall) in the 2019 draft.

Breakaways

With four power-play goals over their last three games the Flyers have inched to No. 29 in the NHL, clicking on 16.7% of their PP opportunities. Vegas is successful on 22.5 percent (16th in the league) of its power plays. … During the trip, the Flyers will also play in Arizona, Colorado, and New Jersey.

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

