NHL Daily: Time for Flyers to Play Cam York; Letang on Ice After Stroke; Leafs Rolling
Promising defenseman Cam York deserves a chance to be in the Philadelphia Flyers’ lineup, and will get that opportunity on the current four-game road trip.
He could play Friday in Vegas (19-8-1); if not, he will certainly play against a team lowlier than the Flyers, Arizona (7-13-4), on Sunday.
You don’t call up one of your top prospects and let him sit for a going-nowhere team. The Flyers (9-13-5) recalled him Thursday from the Phantoms.
In other NHL news, Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang practiced with the Penguins for the first time since he suffered a stroke 10 days earlier, and Toronto’s Micth Marner (21-game point streak, a franchise record) and the Maple Leafs (10-0-3 run) are on a roll.
For these stories, and much more from around the NHL, check out the links below:
Around the NHL and National Hockey Now
Philly Hockey Now: Cam York has joined the Flyers, and Egor Zamula was sent to the Phantoms. Time for York to show what he can do. Philadelphia Flyers.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Just 10 days, after he suffered a stroke, Kris Letang, 35, returned to the Penguins’ practice. “Scary, to be honest,” he said of his second stroke. Pittsburgh Penguins.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs look unstoppable. They walloped L.A. Toronto Maple Leafs.
Colorado Hockey Now: Val Nichushkin, who had ankle surgery in October, could return to the Avs’ injury-riddled lineup Friday against the visiting New York Rangers. Also, Artturi Lehkonen (concussion) is getting close to returning. Colorado Avalanche.
Boston Hockey Now: To use a baseball analogy, the Bruins must avoid the Xander Bogaerts situation as they negotiate with David Pasternak for an extension, writes Joe Haggerty. Boston Bruins.
Washington Hockey Now: Would the Caps and Canucks consider a a trade of right wingers — Washington’s Anthony Mantha and Vancouver’s Brock Boeser? Washington Capitals.
Florida Hockey Now: Sasha Barkov returned to the lineup and helped Florida whip the Detroit Red Wings, 5-1. Florida Panthers.
Montreal Hockey Now: The Habs need these three veterans to step it up amid injuries. Montreal Canadiens.
New York Islanders Hockey Now: With defenseman Adam Pelech injured, Robin Salo will get an opportunity for the Islanders. New York Islanders.
