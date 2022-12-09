Connect with us

Flyers-Vegas preview: A surprise benching for Philly

Published

3 hours ago

on

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers will start a four-game road trip Friday in Vegas — and there will be a surprising benching for the visiting team.

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo will be a healthy scratch in the 10 p.m. game (NBSSP+), and Cam York will make his season debut. York was recalled Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

“I’ve been waiting all year for that call from the coaches , so it feels really good,” York said. “I’m happy to be here, and I want to take full advantage of the opportunity.”

Perhaps coach John Tortorella, whose team is coming off Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to Washington, will bench a different defenseman in each game during the road trip, giving York a chance to show his stuff.

DeAngelo has points in four straight games. But he has not been a “plus” player in a game since Oct. 29. Overall, he is minus-13.

York, 21, was asked what he was able to work on with the Phantoms.

“A little bit of everything,” he said. “Defensively, trying to close out guys quicker. and be a little harder defensively. That was kind of my main focus, and I feel offensively, it kind of comes more naturally for me, so I worked hard on the D-zone and I got the call.”

Carter Hart will make his sixth consecutive start for the Philadelphia Flyers ( 9-13-5). Vegas (19-8-1) is coming off Wednesday’s 5-1 road loss to the New York Rangers.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy expects a feisty matchup Friday.

“We have to make them earn their chances,” he said. “Let’s not feed into their offensive game and get them going. A good test for us. It will be a physical game.”

Breakaways

The Flyers have scored at least one power-play goal in three straight games. The Knights are just 25th in the NHL on the PK, killing 73.3 percent. … Jack Eichel paces Vegas with 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists), but he will be a game-time decision because of a lower-body injury. He has missed the last two games. … The Golden Knights are just 7-6 at home. … Logan Thompson (13-6, 2.68, .918) has been the Knights’ top goaltender.

Cohen: Isaac Ratcliffe Trying to Get Healthy, Productive

Sam Carchidi is in his 15th year covering the Flyers. He can be reached on Twitter @BroadStBull or on email at samcarchidi55@gmail.com

Kameron

We shall see but I think D’Angelo should play against Vegas since they’re a very aggressive team with Eichel_and Stone.
York should play against the Coyotes since he’s supposed to be a power play specialist and the Coyotes take a ton of penalties.

Broad St. Bullcast

