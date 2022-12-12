NHL Daily: Flyers Find Way to Lose; Will NHL Find Way to Abolish Shootouts?

The Philadelphia Flyers lost a game but had a breakout performance from one of their young players. The Montreal Canadiens are exploring trade possibilities, and our man in Dallas says it’s time to get rid of the shootout.

For these stories, and much more, check out the links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: Morgan Frost, who had scored just one goal in his previous 26 games, erupted for a career high four points (goal, three assists) in the Flyers’ 5-4 overtime loss in Arizona. James van Riemsdyk also had four points, tying a career high. Philadelphia Flyers.

Dallas Hockey Now: It’s time to abolish the shootout, writes Bruce Levine, Stars radio broadcaster and a Dallas Hockey Now columnist. I think the Flyers, who are the worst shootout team (by far) in NHL history, would agree. Dallas Stars.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Canadiens’ Joel Edmundson Josh Anderson, and Sean Monahan could be available for the right trade price. Montreal Canadiens.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers keep losing. They fell, 5-2, to our old friend, Dave Hakstol and the Seattle Kraken, who are off to a surprising 16-8-3 start. Not bad for a second-year franchise, eh? Former Flyers goalie Martin Jones made 23 saves for Seattle, which is 9-2-1 on the road. Florida Panthers.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: The Islanders are having a difficult time replacing injured 28-year-old defenseman Adam Pelech. New York Islanders.

Colorado Hockey Now: Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick — including the equalizer with nine seconds left in regulation, and the winner 29 seconds into overtime — as the Avalanche escaped with a 3-2 victory in St. Louis. Craig Berube’s Blues are 12-15-1 and are in a 1-5-1 skid. Colorado Avalanche.

Columbus Blue Jackets: South Jersey’s Johnny Gaudreau scored in overtime, lifting the Blue Jackets to a 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Gaudreau had three points, including his 10th goal of the season. Columbus Blue Jackets.

Boston Hockey Now: Jake DeBrusk scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as Boston outlasted Vegas, 3-1, at T-Mobile Arena. The Bruins are (gulp) 22-4-1. Boston Bruins.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins’ week featured all sorts of comebacks. Pittsburgh Penguins.