NHL Daily: Good Vibes for Flyers; Salary Cap Could Grow by $4M

The Philadelphia Flyers keep losing, but there were some good vibes after their last defeat.

And for the Flyers and the rest of the NHL, some good news: The salary cap could grow by $4 million next year.

Depending on which general manager is doing the spending, that could be either a good or bad development.

For these stories, and much more, go to the NHL links below:

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: I tried to be be positive, which isn’t easy when the team you cover has lost 15 of the last 17 games. But there were some positive developments in the Flyers’ last loss, including their “progress” in the draft-lottery race. Philadelphia Flyers.

Philly Hockey Now: At 50, Jaromir Jagr was forced to play because the team he owns in the Czech Republic was hit hard by an illness and had a player shortage. Oh, yeah: he had two primary assists in his first game since April. Philadelphia Flyers.

NHL: Is a nice salary-cap spike coming? It will be discussed Tuesday at the Board of Governor’s meeting in Florida. NHL.com.

Colorado Hockey Now: Will the Avalanche try to pay back the Flyers Tuesday for Scott Laughton’s hit that knocked star center Nathan MacKinnon out of the game? MacKinnon hasn’t played since that game, a 5-3 Flyers win. Colorado Avalanche.

World Juniors: Canada’s World Junior team was selected, and defenseman Ethan Samson, a Flyers prospect, was among the final cuts. Sportsnet.

Washington Hockey Now: Caps goalie Charlie Lindgren lives by the quote on his mask. Washington Capitals.

Seattle Kraken: The Seattle Kracken plucked forward Eeli Tovanen off waivers from Nashville. The former first-round selection could be a nice pickup for Dave Hakstol’s team. He seems to have more promise than Kieffer Bellows, a player the Flyers recently claimed. Seattle Kraken.

Florida Hockey Now: It’s not too sunny in Sunrise, home of the struggling Panthers. Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Goalie Magnus Hellberg has returned from his AHL conditioning assignment and is ready to help the Red Wings. Detroit is carrying three goalies, with Ville Husso holding the No. 1 spot. Detroit Red Wings.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: The Isles will soon get a boost as Kyle Palmieri is close to returning to the lineup. He has missed the last nine games. New York Islanders.