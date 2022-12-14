NHL Daily: Flyers’ Familiar Pattern; Great 8(00) Reaches Rare Feat

The Philadelphia Flyers followed a familiar pattern in another close loss, but the biggest story around the NHL on Tuesday centered around the Great 8.

Make that the Great 800.

Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to reach the 800-goal mark in the Capitals’ 7-3 win in Chicago.

Ovechkin had a hat trick and moved to within one goal of tying Gordie Howe as the second-leading goal scorer in NHL history. He got a Bud Light shower after the game.

Wayne Gretzky is No. 1 (for now) with 894 career goals.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Another game, another tight loss for the Flyers. They lost in Colorado, 3-2, and suffered their 16th defeat in the last 18 games. But, hey, Cam York continued to impress.

Nick Deslauriers and Zack MacEwen have become the Bash Brothers for the Flyers, writes Ariel Melendez.

Philly Hockey Now: Welcome aboard to Ariel and Chris Maher as they join our growing staff!

Alex Ovechkin made some history in the Capitals' 7-3 win in the Windy City.

Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom shared a heartfelt moment after Ovi's accomplishment.

The trade talk surrounding Bo Horvat gets louder each day. The Islanders are the mix, but they have lots of competition.

The aforementioned Horvat issued a statement, which said little, on the swirling trade rumors that surround him.

The salary cap will rise next year, but not as much as anticipated. How will that affect the Flames?

Defenseman Dan Petry was placed on LTIR, and former Flyer Mark Friedman and Drew O'Connor were recalled by the Penguins.

Center David Krejci is sidelined by an unspecified injury.

More bad injury news for the slumping Panthers.

No Jack Eichel? No Zach Whitecloud? No problem for the Vegas Golden Knights as they continued to excel on the road, this time in Winnipeg.

The Kings collapsed in the third period against Buffalo.