Tortorella’s Latest Viral Criticism Lands Squarely on Joel Farabee

John Tortorella is not one to mince words or pee on your leg and tell you it’s raining. From comparing Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski’s testicle size to Nationwide Arena to his better simile last week of Morgan Frost’s career to a toilet seat (up and down), the Philadelphia Flyers bench boss has a colorful way with words. And he has a way of getting his players’ attention.

Despite being in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes and not in the playoff hunt, the Flyers have battled throughout this season. They’ve scrapped and pushed the best teams on their schedule to the limit.

One of those players who could do more to shove the Flyers into the win column rather than another moral victory is Joel Farabee. The 2018 first-round pick (14th overall) has been inconsistent, and that’s being polite this season.

“Sometimes, it’s not just me trying to pull it out of him. It needs to be him. When I put lines together … you try to find something that matches. Sometimes you stumble upon it,” Tortorella said.

In 30 games, the 22-year-old has 15 points (5-10-15) but just one point — an assist — in his last eight games.

“But I’m not spending my waking hours trying to figure out something to help Joel Farabee. Joel has to help himself.”

Tough love.

Joel Farabee has occasionally been one of the Flyers’ most productive players over the past couple of seasons, in which he’s tallied a combined 37 goals and been a top-six winger.

Tortorella has shuffled him around the lineup this season, hoping the gritty sparkplug can light a fire for himself and his team. Farabee has even been one of the scorers who earned ice time with the goalie pulled and needing a goal tie. But it hasn’t clicked yet this season, at least not consistently.

Neither Tortorella nor Farabee are using the winger’s off-season surgery as an excuse.

In June, Farabee had disc surgery in his neck. He’s played in all 30 games, and neither player nor coach acquiesced to it potentially delaying his offseason regimen.

The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Metro-leading New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

At least Farabee’s career isn’t a toilet seat?