NHL Daily: Flyers Make Draft-Lottery Gains; Ovi Would Have Already Passed Getzky If …

The Philadelphia Flyers are gaining ground in the draft-lottery race. The Pittsburgh Penguins have another injury to a key player, and Alex Ovechkin would have already passed Wayne Gretzky if not for two lockouts and a pair of COVID-shortened seasons.

Oh, and the Bo Horvat trade scenarios intensify.

For these stories, and many others, check out our links below.

Around the NHL and National Hockey Now

Philly Hockey Now: The Flyers’ goaltenders have been solid, but the team’s scoring has been sketchy. At best. As a result of the latter, they have lost 16 of 18 and are in the Connor Bedard conversation. Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: Alex Ovechkin is 94 goals away from Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 career tallies. The Great 8 would probably already have the record if there weren’t lockouts and COVID developments. Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Add Jason Zucker to the Penguins’ growing inury list. Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston Hockey Now: For the Bruins, there is a benefit from David Krejci’s absence: It allowed the B’s to see how things may look like with Pavel Zacha as a top-six center in the future. Boston Bruins.

New York Islanders Hockey Now: The Isles have been in heavy trade talks lately. Thirteen NHL scouts watched their last game. New York Islanders.

Vegas Hockey Now: Is Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson the NHL’s most improved player? Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: With the team decimated by injuries and going nowhere, the Sharks — the West Coast version of the Flyers — might start promoting their top prospects. San Jose Sharks.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Red Wings’ playoff hopes took a major hit Wednesday. Not only did they drop a 4-1 decision in Minnesota, but they lost another member their core to an injury. Defenseman Filip Hronek took a big hit from Ryan Reeves and left the game. The previous night, captain Dylan Larkin was injured. Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers sorely miss Patric Hornqvist, sidelined since Dec. 3 with a concussion. Florida Panthers.

Colorado Hockey Now. Thoughts on Bo Horvat and a potential trade with the Avs. Colorado Avalanche.