Bailey’s Daily: John Tortorella Praised by Rival; Matt Murray Penguins Reunion?

In Wednesday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

Every once in a while, I sit and take the time to read comments on here and on Facebook; I don’t get as many on Twitter, quite honestly. I’m surprised so many of you still aren’t fans of John Tortorella, the gruff veteran head coach who’s managed to put the Philadelphia Flyers back on the map. The New Jersey Devils were back on the map, and then they weren’t. That’s Sheldon Keefe’s job now, and as a former player of Tortorella’s, the 43-year-old is deeply appreciative of everything he learned from the Flyers head coach all those years ago.

If you’re tired of hearing about Matvei Michkov and speculating about Travis Konecny wears you out, let’s talk about Flyers defenseman Cam York instead. The 23-year-old is able to extend his stay with the Orange and Black as of July 1, and after taking an extremely cheap bridge deal last summer, he’s going to be making a little bit more this time around. In any case, Danny Briere and Co. should probably get on that before York’s stock increases further.

In Tuesday’s Bailey’s Daily, one of the bigger stories was former Flyers killer turned Penguins reject turned Sabres reject, Dan Bylsma, has finally worked his way back into a full-time job in the NHL. After having not been a head coach in the NHL for seven years, Bylsma will be transitioning from the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds to the Seattle Kraken this season.

If NHL rumors are your thing, we also touched on some of the hottest names swirling around the internet. The Flyers are a logical fit for Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas, a big-ticket player who is going to become a restricted free agent this summer. Tanner Jeannot has been speculated to be available on the market, and former Anaheim standout Ondrej Kase eyes an NHL comeback after two years away.

NHL News from National Hockey Now

Once upon a time, Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray was on top of the world, guiding the Pittsburgh Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup victories. Not long after, the 30-year-old’s NHL career was bedeviled by two atrocious seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Murray did manage to play at an OK level in 2021-22 and 2022-23, but now he’s coming off a season-ending surgery. If the Pens are willing to call it a reunion and pick up some goalie depth on a dart throw, why not, I guess? Oh, and Penguins GM Kyle Dubas was the one who brought Murray to Toronto last year, too.

For those of us hate watching the New York Rangers hoping the Florida Panthers can help the majority of the East Coast avert inescapable misery, Panthers forward Sam Reinhart did good on Tuesday night. This overtime went much better than the last, with Reinhart putting a bow on Game 4 in style.