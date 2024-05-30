Bailey’s Daily: Travis Konecny Contract; Latest NHL News

In Thursday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

Let’s continue the Travis Konecny discourse here, shall we? The Philadelphia Flyers are, seemingly, at a crossroads in determining Konecny’s future in the organization. Neither the player nor general manager Danny Briere had much to offer in the way of a contract extension in their exit interviews. I assume that Briere has consulted other members of the Flyers’ front office, as well as the coaching staff, in order to gather further insight. There’s no shortage of risk involved, as Konecny turns 28 at the end of the upcoming season. Oh, and the Timo Meier contract comparison? Forget about it. He and Konecny aren’t even comparable as players.

Speaking of consulting, it sounds like new New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe has consulted with Flyers head coach John Tortorella a lot over the years. Keefe is only the latest of many individuals to express their gratitude and high respect for Tortorella. That goes to show that the reputation the veteran coach has built around the league isn’t a coincidence. And I mean the “good morals” kind of reputation, not the crybaby drivel that comes from obscure former players any time Tortorella makes headlines for something.

Another thought — the Konecny discourse is starting to reach rock bottom online. Some think it would be more prudent to extend Konecny before Cam York who, like Konecny, can sign a contract extension on July 1.

The difference is that York is a 23-year-old defenseman who’s on the last year of a bridge deal, while Konecny will be 28 at the end of the season. There’s a smart way to do business, and letting York raise his stock further is not an example of that.

NHL News

The Flyers are going to have some competition with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in the form of the Devils, who pick two spots ahead of them at No. 10. And in the first Devils mock draft with around a month to go, New Jersey is selecting a player that Philadelphia should highly covet.

Elsewhere in the Metropolitan Division, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a lot riding on the shoulders of first-round pick Brayden Yager, the star Moose Jaw Warriors forward guiding his team to their first-ever appearance in the Memorial Cup. And after a few games, Pittsburgh Hockey Now has the scoop on the top Penguins prospect.

In a move that wasn’t necessarily met with cheers, the Montreal Canadiens revealed that Jean-Francois Houle will continue to serve as the head coach of the AHL Laval Rocket. But, not only do the Canadiens need to improve their development as rebuilders, but the Rocket also need to re-establish their leadership hierarchy in the locker room sometime soon.