Philadelphia Flyers
Carchidi Column: Win a Prize in Our Flyers Stanley Cup Playoff Quiz
For the last four seasons, the Philadelphia Flyers have missed the playoffs. That’s the second-longest stretch of futility in franchise history.
But instead of talking about recent years — hey, the team did make some strides this season — let’s go back to happier times, when the Flyers were not only in the playoffs but were strong Stanley Cup contenders.
Here, then, is a trip down memory lane with a quiz on the Flyers and the playoffs.
The first person who emails me with the correct answer to our “bonus” question will win the book Lou Nolan and I did — If These Walls Could Talk: Philadelphia Flyers. Email me your answer at samcarchidi55@gmail.com.
Let’s get right into it:
- Who scored the game-winning goal when the Flyers clinched the Stanley Cup with a 1-0 victory over visiting Boston in Game 6 in 1974?
- When the Flyers stunned host Boston, 4-3, in Game 7 of their 2010 playoff series, Philadelphia had come all the way back from a three-games-to-none series deficit. Who scored the Flyers’ game-winning goal in Game 7?
- True or False? In 2020, Matt Niskanen and Michael Raffl were each plus-3 in the Flyers’ last playoff win.
- Who was the Philadelphia Flyers’ coach the last time they made the playoffs?
- This defenseman scored the decisive goal in the Flyers’ last playoff victory — a 5-4 double-overtime win in Game 6 over the New York Islanders in 2020. Name him.
- Who was the winning goalie in that game?
- Name the feisty winger who scored the Cup-clinching goal in 1975 in Buffalo.
- Who has collected the most playoff points for the Flyers in franchise history?
- Two Flyers have scored 53 playoff goals, the most in team history. Name one of them.
- Dave Schultz has more playoff penalty minutes (363) than any Flyer. Who is No. 2?
- This player won back-to-back Conn Smythe Trophies as the MVP of the 1974 and 1975 playoffs. Name him.
- In the Flyers’ playoff history, this underrated player was plus-48, their best rating. Name him. (The answer may surprise you.)
- True or False? Danny Briere, who is now the Flyers’ general manager, averaged more than a point per game with Philadelphia in the playoffs.
- Within 10 points, how many points did Claude Giroux collect in 85 career playoff games with Philly?
- Who was the Flyers’ coach when they fell to the Islanders in the controversial 1980 Stanley Cup Finals.
- (Bonus question) When the Flyers scored a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the 1974 Stanley Cup semifinals, who scored the winning goal? Answers: 1. Rick MacLeish. 2. Simon Gagne. 3. True. 4. Alain Vigneault. 5. Ivan Provorov. 6. Carter Hart, who stopped 49 of 53 shots. 7. Bob Kelly. 8. Bobby Clarke with 119 points. 9. Bill Barber and MacLeish. 10. Rick Tocchet with 349 penalty minutes. 11. Bernie Parent. 12. Jim Watson. 13. True. Briere had 72 points in 68 playoff games with the Flyers. 14. 73 points. 15. Pat Quinn, who directed the team to an 11-2 playoff record that season before the Finals, where the Flyers lost to the Islanders, four games to two. 16. E-mail me your the answer and you’ll a chance to win a prize. Grades: If you got 12 to 15 correct, you’re a Flyers expert; 8-11 makes you above average, and we’ll generously give you a passing grade if you had 6 or 7 correct answers. Five correct answers or fewer means you failed to make the trivia playoffs. Sam Carchidi writes a weekly column for Philly Hockey Now. He and Jeff Hare are working on a TV series on the Flyers’ glory days, tentatively called “Bullies.” Carchidi can be reached at samcarchidi55@gmail.com.
