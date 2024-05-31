Carchidi Column: Win a Prize in Our Flyers Stanley Cup Playoff Quiz

For the last four seasons, the Philadelphia Flyers have missed the playoffs. That’s the second-longest stretch of futility in franchise history.

But instead of talking about recent years — hey, the team did make some strides this season — let’s go back to happier times, when the Flyers were not only in the playoffs but were strong Stanley Cup contenders.

Here, then, is a trip down memory lane with a quiz on the Flyers and the playoffs.

The first person who emails me with the correct answer to our “bonus” question will win the book Lou Nolan and I did — If These Walls Could Talk: Philadelphia Flyers. Email me your answer at samcarchidi55@gmail.com.

Let’s get right into it: