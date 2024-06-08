Bailey’s Daily: Matvei Michkov Update; Juuse Saros Rumors

In Saturday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last week.

Flyers News

Keith Jones and Dan Hilferty, two of the Philadelphia Flyers’ leaders, held their official unofficial end of season press conference on Wednesday morning, serving as their exit interviews. Those two mostly used the opportunity to reflect on the 2023-24 Flyers season and hypothesize about what the future holds for the organization. And perhaps most importantly, shared that there was “no update” on Matvei Michkov.

That means that the Flyers have their heads down working, likely exhausting every option available, given that the Michkov rumors have not been denied by any party involved.

In the same press conference, Hilferty offered some interesting insight inti his role as Flyers governor. We all know that Jones, Danny Briere, and John Tortorella make up the hockey braintrust of the organization, but Hilferty has been blown away by the way the three of those guys work together and collaborate on all of their decisions. And in his experience, teams built with complementary skillsets ascend above all else.

Jones feels that the Flyers will be ready to pursue some top NHL free agents in the near future once the salary cap situation is cleared up, but that will also force the team to make some tough decisions; “We have to get them right.”

NHL News

Former top draft pick Jonathan Drouin has had a tumultuous NHL career so far, but appeared to find a home this season alongside Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon–his former linemate with the Halifax Mooseheads in junior hockey. According to Drouin’s agent, Allan Walsh, the Avs have allowed the 29-year-old to rediscover his passion for hockey.

That’s a testament to the Avalanche as an organization, and likely indicates that Drouin will be back in Colorado for the foreseeable future.

According to a report, it appears Nashville Predators star goalie Juuse Saros is likely to hold out on negotiating a contract with the Preds (or another team) until Igor Shesterkin sets the market. That could mean Saros gets anywhere between $8 million and $10 million annually as he approaches his 30s.