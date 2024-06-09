Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Roster Moves Looming; Draft Prospect Meetings

In Sunday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

The NHL and NHLPA announced the salary cap for the 2024-25 season; the $88 million mark comes in modestly higher than the previously expected $87.7 million. For the Philadelphia Flyers, the extra $300,000 could end up being a useful boost at some point, but roster moves will have to follow suit for it to really matter.

Even with the pleasant surprise, the Flyers are sitting with only roughly $800,000 in salary cap space at this moment in time.

The Flyers also continue to play dumb when it comes to the politics of the Matvei Michkov situation over in the KHL.

President Keith Jones claimed that the organization did not have any kind of update since the initial reports of a potential KHL contract termination, while the always pleasant and insightful Dan Hilferty kept things light and tried to further build excitement for Michkov for the fans.

NHL News

2024 NHL Draft goalie prospect Mikhail Yegorov apparently defeated Colorado Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland in a board game as part of the Avs’ pre-draft process. Yegorov preferred the game to the traditional answering of random questions–namely ones such as “Would you take a $10 bill on the toilet seat or a $50 bill in the toilet?”.

A world of opportunity awaits for the New Jersey Devils, who would the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. However, one false move could do much more harm than good with the Flyers lurking closely behind at No. 12. A recent mock draft has New Jersey reaching down the board to grab Beckett Sennecke from OHL Oshawa.

In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, former Flyers standout and current Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky carried the Cats to a 3-0 shutout victory over Connor McDavid and Co.