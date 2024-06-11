Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Draft Scenarios; Jacob Markstrom Trade Draws Nearer

In Tuesday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

We are just under two weeks away from the 2024 NHL Draft, which means more draft rumors and prospect updates on the road ahead. For the Philadelphia Flyers, that might also mean that there are some prospects who become available that normally wouldn’t be otherwise.

One of those prospects is Ivan Demidov, a Russian star who plays for SKA St. Petersburg’s MHL squad. According to a draft analyst, Demidov’s contractual status and level of competition are two primary concerns that may cause the 18-year-old to slip down draft boards at the end of this month.

Sound familiar?

In other news, popular salary cap website CapFriendly will be going dark shortly after the 2024 NHL Draft, as they’ve been purchased by Flyers division rivals, the Washington Capitals. The online reception to the reported deal hasn’t been great, but money talks. The guys working on CapFriendly now have financial security as their product goes private.

Our last bit of Flyers news comes out of Belarus, where a former teammate claims Alexei Kolosov “has doubts” about returning to North America and re-joining the Flyers organization next season. Yikes.

NHL News

According to reports, the New Jersey Devils are frontrunners to land goaltender Jacob Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames, in addition to general manager Craig Conroy looking to deal Markstrom quickly and quietly. The one sticking point, though, is the cost it will take for Calgary to bite on a Markstrom trade.

Snoop Dogg was out in Montreal, Quebec this weekend and performed with the Formula1 races ongoing. Snoop has repped the cities he’s performed in in the past, but this time, the world renowned rapper was spotted donning an Arber Xhekaj shirt. Seriously, see for yourselves!