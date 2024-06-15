Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Draft Interviews; Martin Necas Trade Talk

In Saturday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

The Philadelphia Flyers finished their NHL Scouting Combine interviews last week and, thanks to our friend, Russ Cohen, we have a better idea of who and what the Flyers are looking at in the 2024 NHL Draft. But are they on the right track? Recent history and the available evidence says the Flyers’ sniffers are onto something here.

The Florida Panthers, meanwhile–with the help of several former Flyers–are cruising towards what appears to be the franchise’s first ever Stanley Cup. How have they managed? It took some constant retooling around core players like Sasha Barkov and Aaron Ekblad, buoyed by luck with the acquisitions of Sergei Bobrovsky, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, and others.

The Flyers can do that, can’t they? And speaking of Barkov, there’s a Finnish forward at the top of this year’s draft who plays kind of similarly…

Also, Flyers captain Sean Couturier disclosed on the “Nasty Knuckles” podcast on Thursday that he underwent surgery this offseason, this time to repair a sports hernia he suffered during the season. That marks his third notable surgery in two years.

NHL News

According to a report, the basement-dwelling Montreal Canadiens are one of several teams inquiring about the status of disgruntled Carolina Hurricanes RFA forward Martin Necas. The Canadiens are one of four teams who have displayed genuine interest, though none of the four have made an offer up to par for Carolina.

Nashville Predators goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov, the winner of 56 regular season games over the last two years, has been named to the AHL Top Prospects Team as this season’s No. 1 goalie prospect. Flyers fans are probably wondering what that’s like… though newcomer Alexei Kolosov offers some hope for the future.