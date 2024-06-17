Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Trade Talk, Patrik Laine, and NHL News

In Monday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

No matter what he does, it seems like Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost is going to be perpetually stuck in NHL trade rumors. This time, the 25-year-old finds himself coming in 17th out of 25 fellow trade targets on the trade board of NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Speaking of NHL trade targets, how about Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine? The 26-year-old former 40 goal-scorer is reportedly looking for a fresh start, and though he’s already (seemingly regrettably) played for Flyers head coach John Tortorella, Laine is exactly the kind of player the Flyers need and should be taking a chance on.

Draft picks be damned.

In other Flyers news, the team announced on Saturday afternoon that they had signed Latvian SHL forward Rodrigo Abols, a former Vancouver Canucks draft pick who has yet to appear in an NHL game, to a one-year, two-way contract. He’s got an outside chance of making the big club but will assuredly provide the organization with some size and upside in what is otherwise a dismal group of centers.

NHL News

After stealing one game from the Florida Panthers in the lopsided Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid feels the pressure is now off his team as they seek to execute a historic reverse sweep of Sergei Bobrovsky and the Cats.

Who should the Colorado Avalanche select in the 2024 NHL Draft, and who should they avoid? I guess we’ll find out in about a week, but four players should be firmly off Colorado’s radar. One of those four players should come as no surprise to anyone who has closely been following the draft and its prospects this season.