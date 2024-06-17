Flyers Announce Pride Party for Charitable Benefit

The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with Flyers Charities & Community, have announced that they will be holding a Flyers pride party at Frankford Hall in Philadelphia on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those attending the Flyers pride party will be able to purchase a specialty “Orange Crush” cocktail, made with Union Forge vodka (21 years old and up, obviously). An image of that cocktail can be seen in the bottom right of the thumbnail image, located above.

Per the Flyers and Flyers Charities & Communities, a portion of the proceeds on Tuesday night will benefit the Mazzoni Center, a prominent 501 nonprofit health care profit in Philadelphia that provides LGBTQ-centric health and wellness services.

From the Mazzoni Center’s history and heritage section of their website, “Mazzoni Center today has 130 staff and serves over 15,000 clients each year. We are the largest health and wellness center serving the Philadelphia LGBTQ community (and Philadelphia’s largest LGBTQ nonprofit of any kind). Services today include primary medical care, HIV and STI testing and prevention, gender-affirming care, behavioral health services, legal support, housing support, youth support in schools, LGBTQ+ competency training for businesses, and a food bank for those who are in need in our community.

“For many, Mazzoni Center is the only place they feel safe coming for care. Many of these individuals would have gone unserved if Mazzoni Center had not existed. We believe all people deserve access to high-quality, affirming health care in an environment where they feel respected and their needs are understood with a staff representing many in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Flyers mascot Gritty will be in attendance for the Pride Party as well. A Flyers spokesperson does not believe any players will make surprise appearances at the Pride Party, though the possibility was not completely ruled out.