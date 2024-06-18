Former Flyers Defenseman Now Coaches Top NHL Prospects

On Friday, Tre Kronor–Sweden’s national team–announced that former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nicklas Grossmann would be representing his nation as an assistant coach for Sweden’s junior national teams as a member of Magnus Havelid’s coaching staff.

Grossmann, 39, played parts of four of his 11 seasons in the NHL with the Flyers, scoring seven goals, 31 assists, and 38 points while blocking 397 shots in 198 games.

“Honored is the first word that comes to mind when I think of the assignment with the Junior Crowns. The national team was always a big thing for me as a player and I feel the same way now as a manager. I feel a sense of pride in being able to represent Sweden and try to win new medals. I’m looking forward to being part of developing our best junior players,” Grossmann said after being appointed.

In his new role for Sweden, the former Flyers rearguard will now be entrusted with coaching and developing some of the very best NHL prospects as a key part of Havelid’s staff. Some of the top NHL prospects Grossman will have the pleasure of coaching include Filip Bystedt, David Edstrom, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Otto Stenberg, Felix Unger Sorum, Anton Wahlberg, Liam Ohgren, Noah Ostlund, Tom Willander, Elias Pettersson, Elias Salomonsson, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Calle Odelius, Theo Lindstein, Melker Thelin, and more.

“Nicklas has extensive NHL experience, which will be important before the JVM on a small rink in Canada,” Havelid said of Grossmann. “He is a good leader with sound values. His skills in defense and penalty killing will be important assets for us.”

In addition to his new responsibility as assistant coach for Sweden, Grossmann will continue to serve as an assistant coach for HockeyAllsvenskan club Sodertalje SK. The 39-year-old has been Sodertalje’s conditioning coach since 2020 and officially became an assistant coach for the Swedish club on Nov. 6, 2023.