Report: Flyers Could Trade Cam Atkinson to Sharks

According to a report from NHL insider Darren Dreger, the San Jose Sharks have legitimate interest in trading for Philadelphia Flyers winger Cam Atkinson with salary retention involved. Dreger was careful to note, however, that Atkinson would not be particularly receptive to moving to the Sharks.

Atkinson, 35, scored 13 goals, 15 assists, and 28 points in 70 games with the Flyers this season, but often found himself benched by John Tortorella for his ineffective play and failed to record a single point after the NHL All-Star Break.

“The Flyers continue to explore options around veteran Cam Atkinson. SJ has trade interest, but sources say Atkinson isn’t keen on a move to the Sharks,” Dreger posted to his X account on Tuesday morning. “Philly will eat a good chunk of the final year of his contract. Buyout is also an option, as is keeping him in the mix.”

Given his age and struggles, Atkinson figured to become a popular buyout candidate, which remains an option as Dreger noted above. Atkinson has only one year remaining on his seven-year, $41.13 million contract, albeit at a $5.875 million cap hit. Rather than pay assets in a trade or stretch the money on a buyout, the Flyers could be better off sucking it up for one more year and finishing Atkinson’s contract at no additional cost.

It is also important to note that Atkinson has a modified no-trade clause in his contract, allowing him to submit a 10-team no-trade list every season until his contract is up. If the Sharks are on that list, a potential deal here is probably scratched.

Should the former 40 goal-scorer remain with the Flyers for another season, Atkinson would almost assuredly resume his late-season role as a rotational piece next to youngster Bobby Brink, who is a pending RFA currently without a contract for next season.

It’s unclear what the Sharks are willing to offer in a Flyers trade, if anything at all, but the fact that there is trade talk goes to show that the Flyers are exploring all possible avenues in order to appease Atkinson without compromising the immediate and near future of the team.

If the Flyers choose to buy Atkinson out, they will save $3.516 million this season and lose $1.758 million next season.