Bailey’s Daily: Flyers Trade Rumors; Barclay Goodrow to Sharks?

In Wednesday’s edition of Bailey’s Daily, we’ll be talking the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, NHL news, stories, highlights, and more from the last day.

Flyers News

According to a report from NHL insider Darren Dreger, the San Jose Sharks have legitimate trade interest in embattled veteran Philadelphia Flyers winger Cam Atkinson, who failed to a record a single point following the NHL All-Star Break. Dreger noted that Atkinson wasn’t really interested in San Jose and that remaining on the Flyers is still a possibility for him.

Did anybody see that coming? On Friday, Sweden announced that former Flyers defenseman Nicklas Grossmann would be joining Magnus Havelid’s coaching staff as an assistant coach, putting him in the privileged position of being able to coach some of the very best NHL prospects in the world.

And speaking of defensemen, in case you missed it, the Flyers signed top defense prospect Adam Ginning, 24, to a two-year contract extension that comes with some NHL flexibility for the 2024-25 season.

NHL News

So, it seems the New York Rangers are finally preparing to cut ties with veteran center Barclay Goodrow, one of their (few) standout playoff performers from this past postseason. Goodrow was placed on waivers on Wednesday with the intention of seeing if any NHL teams would claim him from the Rangers. New York immediately saves $1.15 million from the move.

As for Goodrow, two NHL scouts believe that one of his former teams, the San Jose Sharks, should be interested in reuniting with the 31-year-old. Goodrow played for the Sharks for parts of six NHL seasons.

The Flyers aren’t the only team saddled with a bunch of buyout candidates this offseason; here are four buyout candidates, including two surprise goalies, the Pittsburgh Penguins are bound to be keeping an eye on in the coming weeks.