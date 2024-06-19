Flyers Trade with Senators Reportedly Close as 2024 NHL Draft Nears

According to a report from TSN’s Travis Yost, the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators have put together the framework for a trade, though the deal might not be finalized up until or during the 2024 NHL Draft.

While speculation of a potential trade runs wild on social media, Yost was also first on the Jacob Markstrom trade that saw the veteran Swedish goaltender flip from the Calgary Flames to the New Jersey Devils in what was arguably the most anticipated trade of the summer.

Believe the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers have the framework of a trade in place as well, though this one may go closer to the Draft. — Travis Yost (@travisyost) June 19, 2024

The Senators have long been interested in veteran Flyers forward Scott Laughton, who made public his desire to remain in Philadelphia for the long haul during his exit interview in April. In addition to Laughton, some other popular NHL trade targets on the Flyers include center Morgan Frost and All-Star winger Travis Konecny, though the latter is expected to sign a long-term contract extension this summer.

Additionally, star Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun was multiple family ties to the Flyers organization, as dad Jeff Chychrun and uncle, Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson, both played for the Flyers in the 1990s. Jeff played for the Flyers from 1986-87 to 1990-91 while Richardson joined later, staying in Philadelphia from 1997-98 to 2001-02.

Chychrun, 26, also appeared in all 82 regular season games for the first time in his NHL career, which dates back to 2016-17. He could make an excellent defense partner for Jamie Drysdale should both players manage to stay healthy.

Something else to monitor ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft is the status of Senators center Shane Pinto, who was linked to the Flyers last offseason to no avail. Pinto, 23, combines his 6-foot-2 size with his scoring ability; through two full NHL seasons, Pinto has 30 goals, 40 assists, and 70 points in 140 games.

The Franklin Square, New York native was suspended 41 games in the 2023-24 season for violating the NHL’s policy on sports gambling and is currently a restricted free agent. As a young, big center, Pinto is one of many ideal Flyers trade candidates with the draft looming.

The Flyers currently hold the 12th overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, while the Senators hold the seventh overall selection.